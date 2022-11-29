Marjorie Taylor Greene is now talking about farts and underwear on Twitter

Marjorie Taylor Greene has managed to gross out Twitter users with one of her latest Tweets.
The far-right GOP Rep. from Georgia had her personal Twitter account suspended last year for repeatedly spreading Covid misinformation (she kept her official Congressional account).
Last week, her suspension was lifted after new Twitter owner Elon Musk introduced an amnesty on banned accounts.
Greene has wasted little time questioning scientific advice regarding Covid. Last night she took aim at people who still choose to wear a face mask.
“So many people still wearing masks,” she began. “I just want to ask you. If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??”
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 29, 2022
Greene’s tweet has prompted over 3,000 comments. Some of her MAGA followers were quick to applaud her thinking on a topic she knows little about. Many others pointed out her lack of understanding of science.
Gas particles are considerably smaller than viruses or the airborne water droplets which can carry Covid. Gases like methane and carbon dioxide are odorless, but once combined with hydrogen sulfide and ammonia in the gut, become considerably more smelly.
Others just rolled their eyes at Greene’s latest display of class.
Dear God,
Your underwear isn’t designed to filter the air.
A fart is a bunch of gas molecules. They’re tiny, e.g. methane is 3.8 x 10⁻¹⁰ m. The coronavirus (1.25 x 10⁻⁷ m) is 3+ orders of magnitude larger!
If a molecule is a corn of sand, COVID has aircraft-carrier size. https://t.co/kaBwjoeH0D
— Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) November 29, 2022
It’s called free choice, Marj! FREE choice!
— RsLie (@Dee452597) November 29, 2022
Sitting member of Congress, ladies & gents
— AnnieBanannie (@ManteeDan) November 29, 2022
Covid travels via water droplets which are many orders of magnitude larger than the individual molecules that cause the smell from a fart.
But, science is not something conservatives excel at.
— Jason Schneider (@schneider_j77) November 29, 2022
I personally think the mask is strange but it is not my choice. I should be free to never wear a mask and they should feel free to be smothered in theirs. As long as it isn’t a mandate I have no issue with a person in a mask.
— Mama fitzroy (@MamaFitzroy) November 29, 2022
Liked you better this way. pic.twitter.com/sUQ17TrwMX
— _ (@SundaeDivine) November 29, 2022
When we were all masked, the flu seasons were all but nonexistent.
Have you asked yourself why? I’ll help. Masks work.
— Bruno in the Bay (@BrunoTheGreat32) November 29, 2022
Keeping it classy, like always.
You might possibly be the very first congressperson to type “fart” on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/dShsXN3KdZ
— Jen (@JenTusch) November 29, 2022
Mister P
I can’t believe the right wingers are still crying about masks. Since they have no ideas for anything they just whine about other solutions they don’t understand.
Ronbo
MTG obviously has no care or concern for others. One wears the mask when infected to slow the spread of the flu, colds, covid to others. The era of ego-centrism may not be over; but, volunteers like this ensure that their evil is front and center.
Covid Hermit
Face masks ARE effective, if you wear a high-quality one (N95 for example). I wear one 100% of the time in my (very limited) excursions into the public realm, and, as the vaccines don’t stop you from getting sick (which is why only 13% of people have gotten the latest booster shot), I plan to wear one in public for the rest of my life….unless and until we get better vaccines.
Honestly, the more unvaxxed/unmasked people die from Covid, the better for all of us in the long run.
Neoprene
Thank you for staying out of the public realm as much as possible.
Neoprene
She icky AF.