Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to ‘The View’ slamming her sense of style

Marjorie Taylor Greene drew attention during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. It wasn’t just for heckling the President and shouting “Liar” while he spoke.
Her white coat, with a fluffy collar, also stood out on the Congress floor.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a white fur coat pic.twitter.com/YJZ5XzJSwa— Danielle Vermeer | Teleport ✨ (@DLVermeer) February 8, 2023
Among those to comment on Greene’s attire were the co-hosts of The View. One of them, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said “I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s jacket! It looked like she skinned my puppy!”
She then produced a photo of her puppy to compare it to Greene’s dress. They did look alike.
Sunny Hostin agreed, saying Greene, “looked like a little Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmatians.
Online, some have dubbed Greene ‘Q-ella de Vil’, given her previous associations with conspiracy theorists Q-Anon.
Greene went on Fox News later and gave her reaction to the “nasty women” mocking her on The View.
“Occasionally I get yelled at by old white women, and I always know that they watch The View because those are some nasty women on that show. And they have no right to insult anyone’s fashion.
“I was wearing a wool coat, actually,” Greene continued. “I got it in Wyoming when I was campaigning against and raising money to beat Liz Cheney. And I was happy to wear it to the State of the Union last night because it simply went with my dress.
“I’d challenge the women on The View anytime for a debate.”
Online, many said Greene should sit this one out.
I can understand why she’s upset. She only says the kindest things about other people so she expects the same from them.— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) February 10, 2023
She says while dressed as if she’s cosplaying Clash of the Titans at the Qrackhead cotillion.— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) February 9, 2023
A bit rich, coming from one who feels she has the right to insult who ever wants when ever she wants. pic.twitter.com/wgKSN66P4u— Nina Ekman (@Nina_Ekman) February 10, 2023
THEY are nasty women…?! Whaaaaatttttt?— David Buchan (@imdjbuchan) February 9, 2023
Cam
She’s trying the same victim line Sarah Huckabee did. When an Australian Journalist asked her about her lying and being a Christian and yet supporting Trump who had done so many un-Christian things, Huckabee responds with some victimology line about mean people making fun of her makeup and Trump being there for her.
Mister P
Drawing attention to oneself does not make a good legislator. She only knows how to draw attention and complain about the ideas others bring forth.
still_onthemark
I still dunno about Bigfoot or the Jersey Devil, but since last Tuesday we all have proof that the Yeti exists and she is a Congress-critter from Georgia of all places.
basils_Herald
Where’s Randy Rainbow when you need her?
Q-ella De Vil
Q-ella De Vil
If she doesn’t scare you
No evil thing will
To see her is to
Take a sudden chill
Q-ella, Q-ella De Vil
The curl of her lips
The ice in her stare
All innocent children
Had better beware
She’s like a spider waiting
For the kill
Look out for Q-ella De Vil
At first you think
Q-ella is the devil
But after time has worn
Away the shock
You come to realize
You’ve seen her kind of eyes
Watching you from underneath
A rock!
This vampire bat
This inhuman beast
She ought to be locked up
And never released
The world was such
A wholesome place until
Q-ella, Q-ella De Vil