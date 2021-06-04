Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds us she hates seeing Pride flags on US Embassies

It’s Pride Month, and around the world, US Embassies have been displaying Pride flags to mark the occasion.

One person who’s unhappy with this is Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who went on Newsmax last night to remind everyone that she finds it inappropriate.

Posting a link to her appearance on Twitter, she tweeted, “The only flag that should fly over U.S embassies is the American flag. That’s why I’m a proud cosponsor of @RepJeffDuncan’s Old Glory Only Act!”

In her interview with Greg Kelly, Greene said, “The American flag is the only flag that represents every single American. We don’t need political identity politics. We don’t need the Democrat party making one group more important than the other. The only flag that should fly over any of our US embassies, over any of our federal buildings, is Old Glory, the beautiful Stars and Stripes.”

Last year, the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, hung a Black Lives Matter sign on its exterior, alongside an LGBTQ Pride flag. Greene went on to blast the Black Lives Matter movement as a “Domestic terrorist organization.”

“The LGBTQ flag, that’s not a flag that needs to be flown over our government buildings either,” Greene continued. “The American flag represents all Americans and that is the only flag that should ever be flown. Period. There’s no argument about it.”

In February, Queerty reported that Greene was co-sponsoring a bill that would ban the flying of any flag other than the Stars and Stripes outside US Embassies and other consular posts.

The bill, House Resolution 85, is sponsored by South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan. He has introduced the legislation, dubbed the Old Glory Only Act, several times previously but it has repeatedly failed to progress.

Earlier this week, Duncan again re-asserted his opposition to embassies flying the rainbow flag and revealed three more GOP lawmakers had signed on as co-sponsors. Joining the likes of Greene and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rick Crawford (R-AR), and Brian Mast (R-FL.).

Despite this, political commentators believe the legislation is unlikely to be debated, let alone pass in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

US Embassies began flying the LGBTQ rainbow flag during the Obama administration. The Trump administration banned embassies from flying the flag on official flag poles but did not object to the flag being hung on other parts of the building.

The Biden administration rescinded the Trump ban, allowing the flag to be flown between International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on May 17 and the end of Pride Month at the end of June.

Advocates in countries where it is particularly challenging to be openly LGBTQ have previously spoken of how they find it encouraging to see embassies flying rainbow flags, particularly in places such as Russia where laws exist prohibiting so-called “gay propaganda”.

Among those to display the flag this week was the US Embassy in the Vatican, which prompted a response from Rep, Duncan, author of the Old Glory Act.

“Disrespectful, inappropriate, and exactly why I filed the Old Glory Only Act. The only flag that should be flying at our embassies is the flag of the United States of America.”

