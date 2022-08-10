Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her list of preferred pronouns

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break yesterday from tweeting her outrage over the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago to share her preferred pronouns.

Yes, more than a year after Rep. Lauren Boebert made a similar “joke” about pronouns (“My pronoun is ‘patriot’,” tweeted the Colorado Rep. in 2021), Greene decided to flog the same pun.

The tweet has had almost 30k likes and over 10k responses at the time of writing. Most wanted to inform Greene she does not understand the meaning of pronouns.

Hey grade school reject,those aren’t pronouns!! — FUCK MATT GAETZ(AKA Freddie B) (@MargarineTater) August 9, 2022

When someone starts a post about their preferred pronouns, the reader might actually expect to see pronouns. Just saying. — Wicked In So Many Ways (@WickedWays111) August 9, 2022

Verb/proper noun

Verb/noun

Verb/noun

Verb/proper noun

Verb/noun

Verb/Determiner/noun

Adverb/number/noun

Verb/noun/verb/preposition/noun

Determiner/noun/preposition/noun/pronoun(1)

Verb/noun/noun/noun

Verb/noun/verb/noun/preposition/noun

Verb/noun/adjective/noun

Proper noun/number — Dresden WArloCK (@DresdenWarlock) August 10, 2022

As a PhD in linguistics I regret to inform you that none of those words is a pronoun. Verbs, nouns, articles, adjectives, prepositions, a quantifier, but no pronouns. Teach/kids/English/properly. — ☕ John B. Latte Sipping Bogan (@Latte_Bogan) August 10, 2022

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene babbles about gay sex in latest bigoted rant

Many others offered their own alternatives for Greene.

Your preferred pronouns will be inmate #543795. pic.twitter.com/Blu2d5uZSx — CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) August 9, 2022

My pronouns are: go/fuck/yourself/feckless/trunt. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) August 9, 2022

I thought these were your pronouns, Marjorie: 👉 Traitor

👉 Insurrectionist,

👉 Spork-foot — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) August 9, 2022

Related: This may be Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumbest tweet yet, and that’s saying something

Others just remarked on her unoriginality.