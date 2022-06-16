Marjorie Taylor Greene says global warming “healthy” as “people die in the cold”

A video clip of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in which she says global warming is “healthy”, has gone viral.

Greene was talking Monday on the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), alongside host Brian Glenn.

Marge Greene presents her scientific argument why global warming is a good thing: “This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.” pic.twitter.com/fw5DMMeSJN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022

“We have already warmed one degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then?” Greene said to Glenn.

“We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people,” she continued. “We are producing fossil fuels, that keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives, people die in the cold.

“This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us. It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, the Earth is more green than it was years and years ago and that is because of the Earth warming.”

Three different US agencies, including NASA, have confirmed that 2021 was the sixth hottest on record. NASA further says that eight out of the top 10 hottest years on record were in the last decade.

However, besides Greene, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many credible scientists who claim this to be a good or healthy thing for the planet.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on the release of its findings earlier in the year, “Science leaves no room for doubt: Climate change is the existential threat of our time.”

A recent United Nations report says climate change poses a major threat to the food supply.

“In the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if little or no action is taken to address climate change and the food systems’s vulnerability to climate change.”

CNN commentator SE Cupp called Greene’s comments “nonsense” and “inane non-scientific bunk”. She went on to suggest that although most people would laugh off Greene’s comments, “enough people” might believe them to cause harm.

This is not the first time Greene has proudly displayed her lack of scientific knowledge.

Last June, talking to Steve Bannon, she spoke out against new vaccines for Covid variants, saying, “I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution. I don’t believe in that type of so-called ‘science,” she said, using her fingers to indicate quotes around the word ‘science’.

“I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God. And these viruses were not making people sick until they created them and made them into … weaponized them to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick.”

Online, Greene’s latest comments prompted further mass eye-rolls.

I was going to say how embarrassed I am for Georgia, then I remembered Texas has Louie Gohmert, Ted Cruz, and Greg Abbott. I’m going to sit this one out. — Mike From Texas (@Sundog512) June 14, 2022

She right and actually the best place to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean is on a comfortable chair on the deck of the Titanic. 😁 — kdunnez (@_The_Phantom_1_) June 13, 2022

I don’t even think she is regurgitating ridiculous claims. I think she made all this up in her head and to her it makes sense. Or she just does it for the attention. Idk how anyone could think this shit is true with the actual evidence available for climate change. — mɒꙄ (@Itsinreverse_) June 13, 2022

When you can’t gaslight someone into denying climate change, you gaslight them into accepting it as a positive! 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Gabe Lozano (@GabeLozano2) June 16, 2022