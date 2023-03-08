Marjorie Taylor Greene says God made females in “his” image and everyone’s confused

Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses congress (Photo: Twitter)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has re-introduced a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Greene first introduced the bill during the last Congress but it failed in the then Democrat-controlled house.

Greene’s HR 8731 is called the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act”.

Yesterday, she gave a speech explaining why she felt the need to protect the “sacred identity of children.” She did so next to her beloved big sign declaring there are only two genders: male and female. The sign normally hangs outside her office in Congress.

Something must be done to protect the sacred identity of children. Because God made all of us male and female in his image.



My bill, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, will do that.



I urge every one of my colleagues to join me. pic.twitter.com/jMLVvNhoB0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 7, 2023

Online, many criticized her proposed legislation and her Biblical arguments.

It has no idea what God is thinking. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) March 7, 2023

Greene’s assertion that God made “male and female” in “his” image prompted particular confusion.

“His” image?



Interesting — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 7, 2023

"Because God made all of us male and female in his image." Uh, does this mean God had a female side/appearance too, because otherwise how could He/She do that? Or is this an argument that He/She/They was/is nonbinary? Please advise, o noted theologian Margarine Trailer Spleen. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 8, 2023

So, who’s image was used for hermaphrodites? Those intersex individuals? pic.twitter.com/SH5C8b7oeg — Just Vent (@JustVent6) March 7, 2023

So God made you a female in "his" image? So you are a female in the image of a male god?



So you are both male and female?



I just struck a big point for the LBGTQ.



You're welcome. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) March 7, 2023

Testosterone

Eyebrows were also raised about Greene’s warning about what happens when a “female” takes testosterone. She says they become aggressive, horny and prone to mood swings.

Is she speaking from experience? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 7, 2023

Greene’s bill would seek to ban puberty blockers for minors, hormone therapy, and surgery “for the purpose of changing the body of such individual to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex.” It would also ban schools from offering “instruction on gender-affirming care.”

“There’s nothing affirming about lying to children that they can change their gender,” Greene said yesterday. She also blasted drag queens who perform in front of children as “groomers”.

Most medical associations agree that gender-affirming care to treat gender dysphoria is safe, effective and desirable. Age limits are recommended for certain forms of medical intervention, including hormones and surgery.

Greene’s bill would also penalize healthcare providers that offer such care to minors. It echoes legislation already passed in several states, including Utah and Arkansas.

A similar law was signed last week by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. ACLU was one of the organizations to blast the state legislation. It called it, “a devastating development for transgender youth in Mississippi and heartbreaking for all of us who love and support them. This care was already difficult to access across the state for transgender people of any age, but this law shuts the door on best-practice medical care and puts politics between parents, their children, and their doctors.”