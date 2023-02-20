Marjorie Taylor Greene slams GOP “grifters and liars” and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Rep. Marjorie Taylore Greene posted a tweet attacking some of her GOP colleagues last night.

“There are grifters and liars that our base believe. Unfortunately,” she said. “These people always claim to know ‘the truth’ and have ‘sources’ but always mislead people and grift for donations. Can’t wait for the real news tomorrow.

“I love being right,” she added, cryptically.

Several figures on the far right of the Republican Party have notorious reputations as “liars” and “grifters”. Chief among them is former President Donald Trump. He uses every available opportunity to push his evidence-free claims about election fraud and often turns to his supporters for financial donations.

Borrowing directly from the Trump playbook is failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. She too claims she unfairly lost her election and has turned to her MAGA supporters for financial help.

Online, many wondered if Greene was talking about her beloved Trump. Or just herself.

It’s described itself perfectly. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) February 20, 2023

You have officially surpassed @GOP as the best parody account on here. — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) February 20, 2023

The liar and grifter is YOU, right? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 20, 2023

You guys consider Hannity “real news”. Can’t wait for this one lol! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 20, 2023

Hilariously, YOU are the grifter/liar that your base believes . — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) February 20, 2023

Laura Loomer

Greene attacking other Republicans is not new. She has often criticized those she regards as being RINO: Republican In Name Only. However, it’s unclear who she is aiming her “grifters” tweet at.

One person who seems to have taken it personally is the far-right activist and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Loomer has consistently criticized Greene in recent months. She says Greene has become part of the political establishment she vowed to stand against.

Loomer used Greene’s latest tweet to again try and attack the Georgia Rep., blasting her as a “Jezebel”.

“Our base” What base is that @repmtg? The MAGA Base you sold out when you got on your knees for McCarthy and shilled for him despite his disgusting attacks on America First, pro-Trump candidates who he sabotaged w/ stolen FTX funds? You’re a JEZEBEL. You abandoned the base! https://t.co/u1LSzyq1Oy pic.twitter.com/MCXHs324U3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 20, 2023

Greene says some White people “probably” worse than Black folk she knows

Greene’s latest tweet was not the only reason she went viral over the weekend. Video clips of her trying to explain away racism in the US also prompted plenty of comments. In the first one, she defended statues of Confederate figures.

“If I were Black people today and I walked by one of those statues I would be so proud because I’d say look how far I have come in this country,” Greene said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Confederate statues: “If I were Black people today and I walked by one of those statues I would be so proud because I’d say look how far I have come in this country.” pic.twitter.com/6oSJ3knD3R — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 19, 2023



In a second clip, she suggested systemic racism had nothing to do with unemployment rates and career progression. Greene believes it’s all down to personal choices and responsibility.

“I know a ton of White people that are as lazy and sorry and probably worse than Black people I know.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I know a ton of white people that are a lazy and sorry and probably worse than Black people I know.” pic.twitter.com/9Qpyjt3WfC — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 19, 2023

She manages to be extremely offensive without even realizing it. If you want a good definition for “woke,” this is its exact opposite. Wake up, moron. — Mike Massé (@mikemasse) February 19, 2023