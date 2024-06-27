Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to claim certain things don’t bother her… by taking to social media to make a song and dance about it. Remember her defending her “built” body after barbs from Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett?

Yesterday, Greene took aim at former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger. The lawmaker, who prompted fury among the MAGA crowd because of his role on the January 6 Committee, issued a statement endorsing Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Most Republicans would choose not to highlight how some members of their party are supporting Biden this November. But then there’s Greene.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

On X, the Georgia Rep. re-posted Kinzinger’s statement, adding her own caption.

“Oh look, Kinzinger finally came out of the closet. As usual, we knew all along, so not a surprise and none of us care.”

Oh look, Kinzinger finally came out of the closet.



As usual, we knew all along, so not a surprise and none of us care. pic.twitter.com/e9Sjj5z6fv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 26, 2024

Although not about sexuality (as far as we know, Kinzinger is straight), Greene probably thought she was being witty by saying Kinzinger was “finally … out of the closet”. Many questioned Greene’s assertion not to “care” about his political endorsement.

"None of us care" yet you still tweeted about it, you absolute 🤡 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 26, 2024

And just like being gay there's nothing wrong with that.



You're a bigot in every way. — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) June 26, 2024

Why Biden over Trump?

In his statement, Kinzinger, who did not seek re-election in 2022, called Donald Trump, “a direct threat to every fundamental American value.”

On the current President, Kinzinger said, “While I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy.”

Joe Biden welcomed Kinzinger’s words. The President said, “This is what putting your country before your party looks like. I’m grateful for your endorsement, Adam.”

This is what putting your country before your party looks like.



I’m grateful for your endorsement, Adam. https://t.co/zsS6anQ00y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2024

Greene vs. Drag queen

When not hissing online at Adam Kinzinger, Greene was yesterday put in her place by a drag queen.

Three drag performers headed to Congress on Tuesday to speak with lawmakers. The trio hit DC to discuss drag and book bans, and the need for the Equality Act. The drag queens concerned were Jiggly Caliente, Brigitte Bandit and Joey Jay.

One of the queens, Bandit, did an interview with CNN to discuss the trip and its aims.

Bandit said she was scared to go out in drag in her hometown, adding, “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time when we’re seeing this kind of rhetoric pushed by our lawmakers and the people who should care about other issues that affect the American people.”

Greene re-shared the clip, saying, “No, what’s scary is men pretending to be women reading gender cult lying books to our children, provocatively dancing nearly nude in public spaces, and taking over our bathrooms, sports, and private spaces.

“Women and children need protection from them.”

What Greene presumably did not realize is that Bandit a cis-woman drag performer.

Bandit was quick to correct Greene, saying, “Hi Marjorie! I’m Brigitte and I’m the queen in the clip. I’m born female and not a man. You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives.”

Bandit’s tweet has had over 165,000 likes.

Hi Marjorie! I’m Brigitte and I’m the queen in the clip. I’m born female and not a man. You are just proving that gender is socially constructed and have no idea what you’re talking about and why you should have no say in our lives. https://t.co/VjG81j2fO3 — Brigitte Bandit💘 (@BrigitteBandit) June 26, 2024

Don't forget to share: