Marjorie Taylor Greene uses transphobia to slam Caitlyn Jenner’s California run

Caitlyn Jenner is quickly learning she can’t count on the support of all Republicans in her bid to take on Governor Gavin Newsom in California. After a weekend in which she was heckled at the CPAC in Dallas, Jenner yesterday got into a Twitter feud with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA).

Greene, who is known for her anti-LGBTQ stance and rejection of trans people, deplores the notion of Jenner’s run for Governor as a GOP candidate.

“GOP support & consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in CA are playing the left’s stupid identity politics game. A game that sells out our faith, family, and freedoms,” Greene tweeted yesterday.

“Stop promoting this man in a dress & NEVER-Trumper. CA Patriots worked too hard & deserve better.”

Who might Greene’s better candidate be? She doesn’t say, although it may or may not be a coincidence that conservative talk radio host Larry Elder yesterday announced he was also entering the California recall election against Newsom.

Responding to Greene’s tweet, Jenner shared it and expressed her feelings about Greene.

“Tough talk coming from someone who backed down to the woke mob and settled out of court with a Twitter troll,” said the former Olympian and reality TV star. “Now your money is being used to take guns away from law abiding Americans.”

The settlement Jenner is referring to was reached between Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee, MeidasTouch LLC. It resulted in Greene agreeing not to ban critics from her public Twitter account while she’s in office – which goes against the First Amendment. Greene also had to donate $10,000 to cover legal fees, which the PAC said it would donate to non-profits lobbying for greater gun control.

Greene’s original tweet elicited plenty of responses.

One of those to comment was Democrat Holly McCormack, who is standing against Greene for her Georgia seat next year.

Greene’s Twitter attack on Jenner comes ahead of the Georgia Rep. co-hosting an America First rally in Orange County this Saturday (July 17). California’s recall election is set for September 14.

