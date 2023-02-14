Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a few words with you about “gay marriage”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made clear her views on same-sex marriage at a speaking engagement on the weekend.
Greene gave a speech to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in North Idaho on Saturday. Videos of the speech have emerged online. In one section, she criticized Democratic politicians for their support of “gay marriage.”
“They passed a bill to make it a federal law to protect gay marriage,” Greene says. “Marriage is between a man and a woman. And that’s between God and a man and a woman,” she continued, to applause from the audience.
Marjorie Taylor Greene implied Democrats “don’t love God” because they voted to protect gay marriage and abortion rights.
Greene: “Marriage is between a man and a woman and that’s between God and a man and a woman.” pic.twitter.com/BmHEFbSSBp
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 13, 2023
Last December, Congress passed the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’. The legislation offers federal protections to same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The law came about amid concerns the Supreme Court may review its 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage.
Greene’s keenness to bring God into the issue of marriage prompted many comments on Twitter along the same lines: How’s divorced life going, Marge?
Interesting comments coming from a now divorced #woman….
— Carol Hafner for Congress (@VoteHafner) February 13, 2023
she’s in the middle of a divorce so there is wouldn’t that be marriage is between God, man, woman, attorneys, judges, court house officials, etc?
— PolitiChick-IndictmentWatch (@HardTruthonLife) February 13, 2023
The divorced lady has a really strong opinion about marriage?
— Carly is not an incubator in a theocracy (@CarlyJMA) February 14, 2023
9/11 and the Chinese spy balloon
Other comments Greene made at the same event on Saturday have promoted much wider attention. She made a bizarre comparison between the Chinese spy balloon and 9/11.
Greene ridiculed the Biden administration’s reluctance to shoot down the balloon as it drifted over the mainland US. Officials instead waited until the balloon was over water to minimize falling debris injuring people.
Greene said one of the 9/11 planes (United Airlines Flight 93) came down on land and didn’t kill anyone (except for everyone on board), suggesting officials should have just taken their chances and shot the balloon down earlier.
Marjorie Taylor Greene used the death count from hijacked 9/11 Flight 93 to minimize the risk of shooting down the spy balloon.
MTG: “Do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennsylvania? …It killed everyone on board, but it didn’t kill anyone on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/uznQZ4zmk6
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 13, 2023
Online, people were widely sickened by Greene’s comments. Many mentioned previous tragedies, such as the Lockerbie, when fallen planes killed civilians.
Does she remember why Flight 93 hit where it hit? Because heroes on board fought the hijackers.
— Parody Blue (@ParodyBlue) February 13, 2023
Has anyone told her about the other planes that day?
— Steve Schiefer (@Schiefer4) February 13, 2023
Yeah, I’m not recalling the part where those hijackers said “Oh look – there’s a nice spot where no one on the ground will get hurt.”
— Rudely Van Gelder (@here4tehbeer) February 14, 2023
Rural IDAHO speaking here, don’t volunteer me for risk mitigation. Flight 93 was not shot down it was flown into the ground by patriots that gave their lives. Lockerbie took lives on the ground. If a missile down’s it, it leaves a large debris field, risk your life NOT MINE
— Apple J. (@Kaidukas1) February 13, 2023
It looks like the world is to be treated to more of Rep. Greene’s unique and insightful thoughts. She tweeted yesterday that her recent travels across the US have inspired her to start work… on a book.
Today, I traveled all the way from the north west corner of the United States to the very south eastern part of the United States in Florida.
Wow! I am so grateful to have met so many amazing Americans!
Now to write a book..
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 14, 2023
