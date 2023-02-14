shameless

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a few words with you about “gay marriage”

10 comments
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made clear her views on same-sex marriage at a speaking engagement on the weekend.

Greene gave a speech to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in North Idaho on Saturday. Videos of the speech have emerged online. In one section, she criticized Democratic politicians for their support of “gay marriage.”

“They passed a bill to make it a federal law to protect gay marriage,” Greene says. “Marriage is between a man and a woman. And that’s between God and a man and a woman,” she continued, to applause from the audience.

Last December, Congress passed the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’. The legislation offers federal protections to same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The law came about amid concerns the Supreme Court may review its 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage.

Greene’s keenness to bring God into the issue of marriage prompted many comments on Twitter along the same lines: How’s divorced life going, Marge?

9/11 and the Chinese spy balloon

Other comments Greene made at the same event on Saturday have promoted much wider attention. She made a bizarre comparison between the Chinese spy balloon and 9/11.

Greene ridiculed the Biden administration’s reluctance to shoot down the balloon as it drifted over the mainland US. Officials instead waited until the balloon was over water to minimize falling debris injuring people.

Greene said one of the 9/11 planes (United Airlines Flight 93) came down on land and didn’t kill anyone (except for everyone on board), suggesting officials should have just taken their chances and shot the balloon down earlier.

Online, people were widely sickened by Greene’s comments. Many mentioned previous tragedies, such as the Lockerbie, when fallen planes killed civilians.

It looks like the world is to be treated to more of Rep. Greene’s unique and insightful thoughts. She tweeted yesterday that her recent travels across the US have inspired her to start work… on a book.