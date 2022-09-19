Marjorie Taylor Greene just took stupid to a new low and the jokes write themselves

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has some bizarre ideas about, well, everything.
The notoriously anti-LGBTQ lawmaker has said she believes straight people face extinction within 150 years, called for the end of Pride month, and regularly spews anti-trans rhetoric that’s best left unrepeated.
Now the far-right congresswoman has offered her hot take on electricity, and let’s just say she’s not the brightest bulb in the chandelier.
Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene might want to delete this video before it’s too late
Specifically, she appears to be in disbelief about the existence of batteries — you know, those things that were invented in 1800 to provide power without the need for cords.
After learning that Air Canada recently placed an order for 30 electric airplanes, Greene expressed some rather dim concerns. True to form, she also managed to be as offensive as possible.
“Air Canada, get this, has ordered 30 electric airplanes…I mean, it shouldn’t surprise you, look who’s the president of — I mean, Justin Trudeau, right?” she told a crowd at the Texas Youth Summit.
It goes without saying, but Justin Trudeau is not affiliated with Air Canada.
Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her list of preferred pronouns
Then she really went off the rails, comparing electric planes to… slave ships?
“We were talking, how is there an electric airplane and what does that look like?” she said. “Remember back a long time ago when you’ve seen movies where people in those slave ships and, they’re down there and they’re rowing, and they’re being whipped to row?”
“We’re saying, how are they gonna keep powering these electric airplanes, what are they gonna have, it’s like a spin class in a tube? Where they’ve got everybody riding spin cycles, and those mean nasty airline stewardesses that forced you to wear masks all the time on the plane…are they gonna be forcing you to like keep spinning to keep the airplane in the air? It’s absurd!”
Marjorie Taylor Greene joked that electric airplanes would be powered like “slave ships” with passengers forced to spin on exercise bikes by a “mean, nasty airline stewardess” in order “to keep the airplane in the air.” pic.twitter.com/FI8U6RV0YM
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) September 17, 2022
She followed up by saying she wants a “big, capable airplane”:
Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her rant against electric airplanes: “I want a very big, capable airplane.” pic.twitter.com/c1Jon77MZK
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 17, 2022
Heart Aerospace, the manufacturer of the short-range planes, explained in a press release:
“The new airplane design, called the ES-30, is a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers and it replaces the company’s earlier 19-seat design, the ES-19. It is driven by electric motors powered by batteries, which allows the airplane to operate with zero emissions and low noise.”
Related: Michigan GOP chair tries to take down Pete Buttigieg with homophobic tweet
Here’s how Greene’s comments played on Twitter:
Worst standup comedy ever.
— PaulDelaware 💙💛 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@PaulDelaware) September 17, 2022
Does she realise that she is using a cordless microphone?
How does she think that works?
Magic?
Witchcraft?
— breaking_bad_addict (@breakbadaddict) September 17, 2022
This is one of the new leaders of the Republican party . . . what a bright (fossil-fuel powered) future 🌞 . . .
— Garbageman (@garbageman01) September 17, 2022
Now I’m offended as an engineer.
— Brandon W. Nichols (@BrandonWNichols) September 17, 2022
Are we sure they’re not gonna be powered by Jewish Space Lasers
— 🔆 (she/her/mad) (@twisterMags) September 17, 2022
Last person who should be speaking to young people
— The Liberal Historian (@DanPeterson15) September 17, 2022
Nothing like an American politician making jokes about slaves…
— Brandon Bennett (@keesto33) September 17, 2022
It’s a flight attendant. Not a stewardess.
— Sue (@KlinkhamerSue) September 17, 2022
In her defense, and given that most of their base believes Jesus walked with the dinosaurs anyway, would it really be so impossible for her to believe the Flintstones were real? Because that’s where she got it from. pic.twitter.com/TmZVCKZ4qv
— S1mpl3_N0m4d (@NationOfJason) September 17, 2022
I wish I could have been in the room when someone tried to explain to her how solar panels work.
— That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) September 17, 2022
17 Comments
Eternal.Cowboy
Has anyone ever seen TallSkin and MTG in the same place at the same time? Just asking…
bachy
For someone in Greene’s position, her ignorance is astonishing. But even more astonishing is that the American citizens who support her are somehow more ignorant than she is. Is that even possible?
The Failure 45 clown show has really diminished American stature in the world.
whereshouldistart
What should scare you even more is that these people have jobs.
Do you want someone that dumb driving your children’s school bus? Cleaning hospital equipment? Preparing your food? Filling your prescriptions? Directing air traffic?
I wouldn’t trust them to count marbles ffs.
Mack
In a picture of Matt Gaetz addressing the Texas Youth Summit it showed all gray haired ladies and bald-headed men.
GrizzleyMichael
Here is another ugly piece of shit that shouldn’t be allowed outside
VTIcarus
Is no one going to call her on the name of the ‘President’ of Canada????? I’ll bet her $1M she can’t fully name the President of Canada.
still_onthemark
Herschel Walker was also there and he guessed the electric airplanes must have really looooong cords! “Think about it!”
MikeM
Oh, it’s a big, white, pretty plane with blue curtains and a red stripe, and looks like a big Tylenol.
scotty
thre’s a sale at pennys!
humble charlie
she’s starting to make scents to me
dbmcvey
She does stink the place up.
abfab
Worse than a rotting pile of fish behind a redneck’s outhouse in the backwaters of Georgia…..
MrMichaelJ
The sad reality is she’s not even the dumbest congress member.
johncp56
Ditto sad as hell, she is one hateful expired moose knuckle
Brian
Is she talking about the transatlantic slave trade? Africans did not row themselves here. They were cargo. Famously so. There are illustrations of them packed into the cargo hold in textbooks — at least the books that normal people in the north read. I wonder if Georgia bans those books.
Winsocki
She is what she is and MTG cannot appear more absurd and stupid than if she had a comedy writer. The problem I have is not with her, she can go off and looney tune elsewhere. My problem is with the people that voted for her. It is frightening how many ignorant, bigoted, parandoid voters live in USA.
scotty
which of the 12 steps is she on?