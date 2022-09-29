family values

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

The husband of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) has filed for divorce. Perry Greene filed documents yesterday with Floyd County Superior Court. According to Insider, which has seen the divorce papers, Perry says the marriage of 27 years is “irretrievably broken.”

The papers also say he and the MAGA Congresswoman have been in a “bona-fide state of separation” for some time.

Perry Greene also asked for the divorce to be filed under seal. His papers state, “the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.”

A spokesperson for Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider the subject is a, “private and personal matter.”

The congresswoman stated, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children.”

Perry Greene praised Marjorie to Insider as a “great mom” and “best friend for the last 29 years.”

“Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

Reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene divorce news

Online, many have speculated on the timing of the divorce.

Others think it a bit rich of Rep. Greene to ask for privacy during this difficult time in her personal life.

And some offered sympathy… with caveats.

