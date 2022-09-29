Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

The husband of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) has filed for divorce. Perry Greene filed documents yesterday with Floyd County Superior Court. According to Insider, which has seen the divorce papers, Perry says the marriage of 27 years is “irretrievably broken.”

The papers also say he and the MAGA Congresswoman have been in a “bona-fide state of separation” for some time.

Perry Greene also asked for the divorce to be filed under seal. His papers state, “the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.”

A spokesperson for Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider the subject is a, “private and personal matter.”

The congresswoman stated, “Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children.”

Perry Greene praised Marjorie to Insider as a “great mom” and “best friend for the last 29 years.”

“Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

Reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene divorce news

Online, many have speculated on the timing of the divorce.

One has to wonder why @RepMTG’s husband of 27 years needed to divorce her suddenly right now, 6 weeks before the election. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 29, 2022

Makes you wonder what the final breaking point was for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband. He stuck it out for an insurrection and everything. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 29, 2022

Interesting that he decided not to wait the 6 weeks until the election is over. — Susan Wilson – We Are The Messengers – (@stevesgirl56) September 29, 2022

Others think it a bit rich of Rep. Greene to ask for privacy during this difficult time in her personal life.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stalked Parkland shooting survivors, would like the media to respect her privacy during this difficult time. — (@antifaoperative) September 29, 2022

Hey Marjorie Taylor Greene — you’re guilty of stalking and harassing High School shooting survivors — so you’re sure AF not entitled to privacy ‘during this difficult time’. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) September 29, 2022

If Biden ever got divorced, we’d never hear the end of it from her. — Robert Gaustad (@RMGaustad) September 29, 2022

And some offered sympathy… with caveats.

I’m not happy that Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting divorced. All marriages are hard work and having them end is devastating for everyone.

I can admit that, and still say she is a dangerous, traitorous, hateful, corrupt grifter who does not deserve the platform she’s been given. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 29, 2022

