Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest hate-tweets deemed “public interest”; the public has STRONG thoughts

Twitter has given the green light for anti-transgender tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green to remain on its platform.

The two tweets reference Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, and clearly violate Twitter’s rules about hateful conduct.

Both tweets were published on Monday. In one, Greene shared a clip of Levine on MSNBC voicing her support for trans youth. “We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities to sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state,” Levine said.

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. [deadname] Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop,” the anti-LGBTQ congresswoman commented, misgendering the Biden administration official and using her deadname.

A followup tweet posted soon after used the same crass language and again misgendered and deadnamed Levine.

Twitter deemed the tweets to be violations of its rules, but allowed them to remain active because they “may be in the public’s interest.”

The site added a disclaimer to each post, which reads in full: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter’s tepid response may not come as too much of a surprise, but judging by these responses, the public does not seem at all ‘interested’ in Greene’s nonsense:

Greene’s transphobic comments are no doubt offensive, but they’re also dangerous. Just listen to law professor Khiara Bridges explain it to anti-trans Senator Josh Hawley if you need a refresher on why.