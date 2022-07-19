Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest hate-tweets deemed “public interest”; the public has STRONG thoughts

Twitter has given the green light for anti-transgender tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green to remain on its platform.

The two tweets reference Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, and clearly violate Twitter’s rules about hateful conduct.

Both tweets were published on Monday. In one, Greene shared a clip of Levine on MSNBC voicing her support for trans youth. “We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities to sports and even limit their ability to get gender affirmation treatment in their state,” Levine said.

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. [deadname] Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop,” the anti-LGBTQ congresswoman commented, misgendering the Biden administration official and using her deadname.

A followup tweet posted soon after used the same crass language and again misgendered and deadnamed Levine.

Twitter deemed the tweets to be violations of its rules, but allowed them to remain active because they “may be in the public’s interest.”

The site added a disclaimer to each post, which reads in full: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Twitter’s tepid response may not come as too much of a surprise, but judging by these responses, the public does not seem at all ‘interested’ in Greene’s nonsense:

Twitter thinks it's in the public's interest to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene's transphobic tweets accessible. @TwitterSafety , please explain this to me like I'm 5. pic.twitter.com/JW4s3WFukF — BKay (@BKaytweets) July 18, 2022

@Twitter why is @RepMTG not being forced to take down her anti-trans Tweets? Can you not enforce a policy that discourages hate-speech? #CensureHate #LGBTQ #ExpelMTG — AwwChuckIt (@Aww_Chuck_It) July 19, 2022

Dr. Rachel Levine is a Harvard graduate with experience in pediatrics. She’s a 4-star Admiral and Asst Director of US Health and Human Services Marjorie Taylor Greene is a congresswoman with no committee assignments and isn’t fit to help Dr. Levine with her peach tree dishes — flexghost. (@flexghost1) July 18, 2022

Twitter needs to take down Marjorie Taylor Greene's account. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) July 19, 2022

Maybe the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene IS a public official with a huge base is exactly WHY she shouldn't be allowed to tweet hateful things against LGBTQ people that others on this site aren't allowed to. No exceptions for cruelty. Twitter is failing us. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) July 19, 2022

How the fuck is a sitting member of the US congress allowed to make extremely transphobic remarks about another member of the government on a public social media account and a) keep their job b) keep their Twitter account? Marjorie Taylor Greene is a vile human being. — John Breen (@_breeeeen_) July 18, 2022

It’s soo VERY comforting to know that @Twitter is willing to ignore its own hate conduct policy because @RepMTG ‘s comments are in the public’s interest. Thanks for going above and beyond @Twitter https://t.co/lAIWEC8HyB — Seditious Syd (@SydneyVonSoDak) July 19, 2022

Hey @Twitter @TwitterSafety

Why have terms of service if you let a vile congresswoman to keep breaking your rules on deadnaming, misgendering and hateful speech? Either enforce your rules or throw them out. https://t.co/XW4enCeStQ — Meidas Rick ?????? (@RandallUhrig) July 19, 2022

Can anyone tell me why Marjorie Taylor Greene still has a job and is still allowed on Twitter? — Sheepchase ? ? ?? ???? (@sheepchase) July 19, 2022

Greene’s transphobic comments are no doubt offensive, but they’re also dangerous. Just listen to law professor Khiara Bridges explain it to anti-trans Senator Josh Hawley if you need a refresher on why.