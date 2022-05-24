Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest attempt to ‘own the libs’ backfires spectacularly

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene heads to her first reelection primary on Tuesday with the likelihood of securing the GOP nomination for her seat, despite being one of the most-criticized members of the House of Representatives.
Greene has been tweeting up a storm in the days and hours leading up to the primary, and if she was competing with herself to see just how dumb her tweets can get, this one about baby formula may have clinched the race.
In a tweet attacking California, Greene attempted to make a point about the national baby formula shortage. The first sign of trouble came when she mixed up the words “censor” and “sensor.”
“If this was California you could steal baby formula up to $900 worth with no consequences, but in Georgia where we respect law and order, there are now security censors [sic] on the very few cans of baby formula that can be found.” she wrote alongside a photo of a can of baby formula with a security sensor.
If this was California you could steal baby formula up to $900 worth with no consequences, but in Georgia where we respect law and order, there are now security censors on the very few cans of baby formula that can be found.#BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/gnf0EvC8t8
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 23, 2022
Greene was likely referencing California’s Proposition 47, which made the threshold for felony theft $950. What she seems to have forgotten — or never knew in the first place — is that her state’s threshold is even higher. Georgia raised its felony theft threshold from $500 to $1,500 in 2021.
The attempted dis at those chaotic, California liberals makes even less sense when you break down the logic in her statement. If a store thinks it needs to place security tags on baby formula to prevent theft, that implies there are citizens who don’t “respect law and order.”
Here’s how folks responded:
Censor: what I wish Twitter would do to your account
Sensor: a way to monitor for theft
— Schnauzer Mom (@Rebecca28049528) May 23, 2022
Georgia has an even higher felony threshold- $1500. It’s been on the books since 2012. If you were an informed citizen that actually cared about the area you represent, you’d know that.
And if Georgians “respect law & order” so much, than why the need for security protectors?!?
— Dusty Drifter (@DustyDrifter1) May 24, 2022
If the people in Georgia are all “law and order”, you shouldn’t need theft prevention devices.
— Armadillidium Vulgare (@Armadillidium45) May 23, 2022
“security censors” lolololol
also you must be referencing the CA state law that sets the threshold for FELONY shoplifting at $900. below that it’s a misdemeanor same as everywhere else.
so that’s 2 mistakes here, correction coming?
— Little Bobby Tables we call him (@nickkalister) May 24, 2022
Funny there have always been security tags on formula in a lot of states…razors also. This isnt new. We don’t all live in a one grocery store town.
— More Cheers (@Emptynester67) May 24, 2022
then why did you vote against the bill aimed at replenishing the supply?
— Robert Garza (@rbgarz) May 23, 2022
Omg 😆. Let me make sure I get it right. Respect law and order. So why security sensor’s?
— Joseph (@jagdbs) May 23, 2022
johncp56
Proof the GOP is sick, let the human Moose knuckle run the GOP LOL
kish
She truly should not be in office.
She only cares about her own name being promoted.
ZzBomb
MTG looks like a man in a wig. I think people should remind her of that every chance they get.
Mack
lol No one ever said she was smart, just the opposite and she attempts to prove it every time she opens her mouth.
GrizzleyMichael
Bitch shut your pie hole. Nobody cares about you and you should go away from earth
milafiorito88
Every time she opens her mouth I want to scream. It is true, no one cares about her and she should go away not just from earth, but the galaxy! Amen!
white-queer-african
MTG, the current face of what is f*cked up in the the USA. Maddie lost out last week. Not sure what will happen with Boebert?
Then there is that other two morons from Florida. Dumph and the child molester.
Kangol2
She is stupid but she’s the face of her anti-democratic, fascist party. Also don’t forget, they have zero solutions to anything, including the baby formula shortage! Were it not for the monopolies the modern GQP also has fostered there’d be more baby formula producers in the US! Thanks, RepuQs!
Max
she’s such a moron and anyone that supports her is even more so.
bachy
“…she’s the face of her anti-democratic, fascist party.” True, and chilling. Is it just about stupidity? Or is it something more sinister, like, say, nihilism? Stupid people tend not to be so angry and ugly and motivated to destructiveness.
peacedog
I predict she will win. Lot of stupid people in her district.
DCFarmboy
Say what you want, but MTG is very well hung.
Fname Optional Lname
and all of her lemmings will cheer without ever thinking about the words she wrote. I feel bad for the intelligent folk in her district. The one’s who vote for her are quite content with the fact that the only work she has put forth is her daily attempts at trolling anyone who is not a full on MAGA supporter. How sad indeed.