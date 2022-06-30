stable genius

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest hot take on global affairs is going over exactly as you’d expect

By

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t just an expert on climate change, she also has a keen eye for strategic international politics.

On Thursday morning, the antigay lawmaker said the United States should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), effectively handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a win in his war on the eastern European nation.

“The American people do not want war with Russia,” Greene wrote on Twitter, “but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one.”

She added: “A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO.”

Once again, Greene is ignoring the fact that the Biden administration and NATO have repeatedly ruled out direct military involvement in Ukraine, opting to support the war effort by supplying much-needed weapons to fend off the Russians.



This week, NATO announced it would admit both Sweden and Finland, two key nations that have long resisting joining the alliance for fear of provoking Russia.