Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest hot take on global affairs is going over exactly as you’d expect

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t just an expert on climate change, she also has a keen eye for strategic international politics.

On Thursday morning, the antigay lawmaker said the United States should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), effectively handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a win in his war on the eastern European nation.

“The American people do not want war with Russia,” Greene wrote on Twitter, “but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one.”

She added: “A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO.”

Once again, Greene is ignoring the fact that the Biden administration and NATO have repeatedly ruled out direct military involvement in Ukraine, opting to support the war effort by supplying much-needed weapons to fend off the Russians.

Here’s how folks are responding:

What a crazy ridiculous absurd thing, I don’t think you understand what this would mean and why it’s a bad idea, literally a terrible idea — Lets-Let-It-Be (@FrankWi80743956) June 30, 2022

RepMT🤡 is fundraising in rubles. — Ferrari5228 (@ferrari5228) June 30, 2022

If you support Putin you write like that. If you support democracy, honesty and humanity, you dont write like that — Per-Henrik Sandström (@humbleiscool) June 30, 2022

Putin thanks you.. Again. — CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) June 30, 2022

Did she just seriously say this???? I’ve gotta be high! Wait I am high. But did she seriously just say this OUTLOUD? — Greg (@Greg75674800) June 30, 2022

Putin has already indicated that he doesn’t plan to stop at Ukraine. How much did he pay you for that tweet? — Frank Wears A Mask (@Headfullofnigh1) June 30, 2022

Putin expresses his gratitude. — Tactical Pants Wilcox (@JustBrianOk) June 30, 2022

Well tweeted, comrade Greene. Putin approves. — Johnny Science 🌎 🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻 (@JohnnyScience1) June 30, 2022

This week, NATO announced it would admit both Sweden and Finland, two key nations that have long resisting joining the alliance for fear of provoking Russia.