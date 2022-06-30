Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest hot take on global affairs is going over exactly as you’d expect

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t just an expert on climate change, she also has a keen eye for strategic international politics.
On Thursday morning, the antigay lawmaker said the United States should stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), effectively handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a win in his war on the eastern European nation.
“The American people do not want war with Russia,” Greene wrote on Twitter, “but NATO and our own foolish leaders are dragging us into one.”
She added: “A war that no one will win. Escalation over Ukraine, a non-member nation, risking nuclear war is a power play endangering the entire world. We should pull out of NATO.”
Once again, Greene is ignoring the fact that the Biden administration and NATO have repeatedly ruled out direct military involvement in Ukraine, opting to support the war effort by supplying much-needed weapons to fend off the Russians.
Here’s how folks are responding:
What a crazy ridiculous absurd thing, I don’t think you understand what this would mean and why it’s a bad idea, literally a terrible idea
— Lets-Let-It-Be (@FrankWi80743956) June 30, 2022
— mrbigg (@mrbigg450) June 30, 2022
RepMT🤡 is fundraising in rubles.
— Ferrari5228 (@ferrari5228) June 30, 2022
If you support Putin you write like that. If you support democracy, honesty and humanity, you dont write like that
— Per-Henrik Sandström (@humbleiscool) June 30, 2022
Putin thanks you..
Again.
— CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) June 30, 2022
Did she just seriously say this???? I’ve gotta be high! Wait I am high. But did she seriously just say this OUTLOUD?
— Greg (@Greg75674800) June 30, 2022
Putin has already indicated that he doesn’t plan to stop at Ukraine.
How much did he pay you for that tweet?
— Frank Wears A Mask (@Headfullofnigh1) June 30, 2022
— Allard Luc (@AllardLuc3) June 30, 2022
Putin expresses his gratitude.
— Tactical Pants Wilcox (@JustBrianOk) June 30, 2022
Well tweeted, comrade Greene. Putin approves.
— Johnny Science 🌎 🌊 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻 (@JohnnyScience1) June 30, 2022
This week, NATO announced it would admit both Sweden and Finland, two key nations that have long resisting joining the alliance for fear of provoking Russia.
13 Comments
Jim
So another Republican who is a Putin stooge. Who would have thought.
Mario
Biden is a Xi Jinping stooge.
Den
Based on what specifics “mario”? Give EXAMPLES of how he is Mr. Ji’s stooge. And then perhaps an.example of how your tongue is not stained the fecal matter of your far right overlords.
barryaksarben
Dont ya love how the repuiblicans take Putin’s money and then tell the Americans that elected them not to be afraid of Russia as she will be fine when they take over. Like Trump not caring the people were armed as they werent going to hurt him
Mario
And the Biden family takes both China’s and Ukraine’s money.
MISTERJETT
THIS COW!!!!!!
Mario
Stigmatizing obese people?
Wow. I’m gonna call the woke police.
Den
He was referring to her bovine intellectual nature. By those standards you’re both cows.
sanfranca1
She belongs in an insane asylum, not in the US House of Reps.
Mario
I think the same thing about AOC.
Den
She actually works for her constituants, she actually.compromises with others. She is actually mature, witty and well educated. Not a cow like you and Marjory, both too stupid to understand that your baseless belief does not magically become real when you state it.
Mario
Although I sympathize with Ukraine and agree that Putin is an ogre, I think America should be more concerned about securing its own borders than Ukraine’s borders. Build the wall.
bachy
With any luck this one will soon follow Madison Cawthorn to the nearest door marked exit.