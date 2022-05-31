georgia peach

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest rant takes ‘batsh*t crazy’ to a whole new level

By

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent comments about government surveillance and cheeseburgers are wildly unhinged even by her standards.

The first term Congresswoman, who last week won her Republican primary, delivered the remarks during a broadcast of “MTG Live,” her social media streaming broadcast.

It’s too bad Saturday Night Live is on hiatus — they wouldn’t have had to change a word.

In the 35-second clip, Greene rails against the government for wanting to closely monitor every aspect of Americans’ lives, including, “when you go to the bathroom, if your bowel movements are on time or consistent.”

Greene also mistakenly referred to a petri dish as a “peach tree dish” — she is from Georgia, after all. But that’s hardly the most puzzling thing she says.

“They want to know when you are eating,” she said, “they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree [sic] dish.”

Gates has urged wealthy countries to reconsider their beef consumption due to the environmental cost of its production.

Tumbling further down the rabbit hole, Greene predicts Americans will receive a “zap” from the government if they eat meat.

“You will probably get a little zap inside your body and that is saying ‘no, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, eat the fake burger,’ the fake meat from Bill Gates,” Greene said.

Here’s what twitter had to say:

This isn’t the first time Greene has peddled in conspiracy theories. In 2018, before being sworn into Congress, she infamously questioned whether the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family long targeted by antisemitic conspiracy theories, had secretly started devastating California wildfires with space lasers.