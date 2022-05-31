Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest rant takes ‘batsh*t crazy’ to a whole new level

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent comments about government surveillance and cheeseburgers are wildly unhinged even by her standards.

The first term Congresswoman, who last week won her Republican primary, delivered the remarks during a broadcast of “MTG Live,” her social media streaming broadcast.

It’s too bad Saturday Night Live is on hiatus — they wouldn’t have had to change a word.

In the 35-second clip, Greene rails against the government for wanting to closely monitor every aspect of Americans’ lives, including, “when you go to the bathroom, if your bowel movements are on time or consistent.”

Greene also mistakenly referred to a petri dish as a “peach tree dish” — she is from Georgia, after all. But that’s hardly the most puzzling thing she says.

“They want to know when you are eating,” she said, “they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree [sic] dish.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says the government is planning to “zap” people inside their bodies if they try to eat a real cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/gCDHiH5Bsy — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) May 29, 2022

Gates has urged wealthy countries to reconsider their beef consumption due to the environmental cost of its production.

Tumbling further down the rabbit hole, Greene predicts Americans will receive a “zap” from the government if they eat meat.

“You will probably get a little zap inside your body and that is saying ‘no, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, eat the fake burger,’ the fake meat from Bill Gates,” Greene said.

Here’s what twitter had to say:

Sorry. I can’t sleep because I’m trying to imagine the image @RepMTG conjures in her mind when she says @BillGates has a peach tree dish with fake meat growing in it.

And people vote for her? If they really cared about her they’d put her in a hospital. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 31, 2022

It has been speculated that @repmtg's amazingly moronic malapropisms ("Nazi Gazpacho Police," "Marshal Law," "Colombus Day") are intentional. I think this is settled. No. She just decried fake meat made in a "Peachtree Dish." She's just a fucking moron pic.twitter.com/XCUEomvxPL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2022

If someone serves me meat Bill Gates grew in a peach tree dish, I will *immediately* call the Gazpacho Police. Don’t even think about it. https://t.co/nLt1hnBuAe — Rachel Vindman ? (@natsechobbyist) May 30, 2022

I owe @RepMTG an apology. I have been mocking her intellect using example after example of her stupidity, not realizing that she’s actually someone who thinks things are made in a “peach tree dish.” Yes. She’s…THAT stupid…and deserves our profound sympathy. Apologies. https://t.co/QheZgo1Jgc — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 30, 2022

So much going on here. The mtg Live logo. "Peach tree" dish. Not knowing why Bill Gates advocates for eating less beef. But the paranoia gets to me. This nutcase is so crazy. And she's not just in congress, but is looked up to by lots of fellow nuts to whom it all makes sense. https://t.co/AOK75UBsBE — Pep Rosenfeld (@peprosenfeld) May 30, 2022

The Peach Tree dish was named after a German inventor and bacteriologist who took long naps under a peach tree. He would often wake up with rotting peach pits stuck to him. The rotting peaches gave him the idea for a dish to hold growth medium in which cells can be cultured. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 30, 2022

This isn’t the first time Greene has peddled in conspiracy theories. In 2018, before being sworn into Congress, she infamously questioned whether the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family long targeted by antisemitic conspiracy theories, had secretly started devastating California wildfires with space lasers.