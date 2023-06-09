Mark Consuelos strips down to a wrestling singlet to get pummeled by a college jock 

credit: YouTube (screenshot)

Live morning television got very homoerotic this week.

On Thursday, Live with Kelly and Mark dived head first into Sean Cody fantasy territory compliments of co-host Mark Consuelos flashing his bulging muscles as he poured himself into a University of Michigan wrestling singlet to spar with a college athlete. Michigan boys know how to party!

While his wife, Kelly Ripa, watched from the sidelines, the 52-year-old got into the ring with Mason Parris, a buff University of Michigan athlete who is considered to be “the most dominant wrestler in college.” This is a lot to take in before we’ve even had our first cup of coffee!

“Mason, just remember, he is your father’s age, so just take it easy on him,” Ripa said of her hunky hubby to the young jock.

Once the match started it was evident that the former All My Children star was way out of his league.

Performing a series of aggressive moves, Parris tossed Consuelos around like a rag doll by lifting him over his shoulders, rolling him on the floor, mounting him from the back, and eventually pinning him down to the mat.

While Consuelos tried to put up a fight, he eventually relented and gave in to his younger competitor. It’s all about relinquishing control!

Check out more of Consuelos and Parris’ horselplay below:

Despite not coming out on top, this isn’t the first time Consuelos has gotten into a fight on screen with a much younger hunk.

During his tenure on the teen drama Riverdale, the actor engaged in some sweaty shirtless boxing scenes with the show’s main star KJ Apa.

credit: The CW

Besides indulging in daddy/son fetishes, Consuelos has a history of being a staunch advocate of the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to be best of friends with queer celebs like Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Jake Shears, Consuelos and Ripa were both honored with the Trevor Project’s 2019 Champions Award for their commitment to supporting the organization’s mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

Prior to that, the couple were the creative force behind Logo’s 2017 reality show Fire Island, serving as executive producers on the series which documented the lives of 6 gay men spending the summer at the queer New York beach community.

While Ripa has been co-hosting Live since 2001, Consuelos became her official co-host in April as the show was rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark.

Married since 1996, Ripa has made a hobby of sharing thirsty photos of her husband’s fit physique and we’re not mad at it.

Check out more shots of queer ally Consuelos in all his sexy zaddy glory below: