Mark Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign was rocked last week when it was revealed that an account associated with the North Carolina GOP nominee declared he was a “black NAZI,” proud pervert, and all sorts of heinous things on a porn site’s message board.

Despite the damning allegations, Robinson is vowing to fight on. The ultra-hateful man, who has a long history of Holocaust denial and comparing gay people to “filth,” claims the posts are AI-generated.

The explanation seems far-fetched, considering the person who created the account in question, “minisoldr,” used Robinson’s full name. CNN reports the “minisoldr” account was linked to various online accounts using Robinson’s name in the 2000s. (The posts in question were from 2008 to 2012.)

AI experts, for what it’s worth, say altering old message boards posts using the technology is virtually impossible.

“From an AI standpoint, it would be extremely hard,” Ron Pierce, the president of a North Carolina-based tech company, told WFMY.

Robinson’s own staffers didn’t appear to buy his explanation either. Nearly all of his top aides quit over the weekend, including his senior advisor, campaign manager, deputy campaign manager and campaign finance director. Their tipping point reportedly came when Robinson rejected offers from supporters to connect him with tech specialists who could help him investigate the posts he claimed he did not write.

Robinson campaign staffers abandoning ship and leaving three interns behind: https://t.co/JlHJGPXLmV pic.twitter.com/AYDvUm3w9Q — Jack Eichholz 🥥🌴 (@JackEichholz) September 22, 2024

The content of the posts in question are truly disgusting. In them, Robinson fondly recalls spying on girls in public bathrooms when he was 14.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” he wrote.

“I went peeping again the next morning,” he said in a follow-up note.

Robinson also boasts about his affinity for transgender pornography, despite implying as a candidate that trans women should be arrested over bathroom use. (Are we sure he’s not talking about himself and his peeping ways?)

“I like watching tr*nny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

His statements about race are maybe the most offensive. Robinson bragged he was a “black NAZI” and expressed support for slavery.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” he wrote.

Robinson also insulted MLK Jr., deriding him as a “phony” and “huckster.” He said he wishes he could join the KKK, so he could call King a racial slur.

Mark Robinson literally did the 30 Rock bit https://t.co/8Yxg2KilDS pic.twitter.com/QYyxhLdVzh — Socialists For Pritzker (@PritzkerForPrez) September 19, 2024

As expected, the GOP is abandoning Robinson. The Republican Governors’ Association announced Monday it hasn’t made future ad buys in the crucial swing state.

Two GOP governors, Georgia’s Brian Kemp and Tennessee’s Bill Lee, have rescinded their endorsements as well.

It’s worth noting that Robinson was a weak candidate before the disturbing posts were uncovered. Prior to the scandal, he was trailing his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, by eight points.

Unsurprisingly, that deficit has grown… big time. Stein now enjoys a 14-point lead over the embattled Lt. Gov.

Robinson’s campaign-sinking issues in North Carolina could also bring down Trump. The criminally convicted ex-president once called Robinson “Martin Luther King on steroids.” Now, he’s banned from Trump’s campaign rallies.

JD Vance, however, seems willing to provide Robinson some benefit of the doubt. When asked about his status as GOP nominee, Trump’s #2 equivocated.

“I don’t not believe him, I don’t believe him–I just think that you have to let these things sometimes play out in the court of public opinion,” Vance stammered.

Q: Are you comfortable with Mark Robinson as the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina?



Vance: The allegations are out there, but they aren't necessarily reality



Q: Do you believe him saying that those were not his posts?



Vance: I don't not believe him pic.twitter.com/CSMqRzzjvM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 22, 2024

Right now, Trump and Kamala Harris are running neck-in-neck in North Carolina, although a new poll shows she has a 1-point lead.

If Harris wins North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes, she could lose almost every swing state, and still win the White House.

Those numbers, for those wondering, aren’t AI-generated. They’re the real deal. Of course, with 40 days to go until the election, it’s not a done deal yet.

NORTH CAROLINA poll by Elon University (B+)



🟦 Kamala Harris 46%

🟥 Donald Trump 45%



🟦 Josh Stein 49%

🟥 Mark Robinson 35% — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) September 24, 2024

