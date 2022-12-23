Mark Wahlberg shows he’s still ridiculously ripped at 51 with topless, gym video

Worried about putting on a few pounds over the holidays? A new video from Mark Wahlberg won’t make you feel any better.
The Hollywood actor, 51, posted a workout video to his Instagram yesterday to demonstrate his ripped physique. The posting’s enjoyed almost half a million likes.
In it, Wahlberg shows off an impressively shredded torso. He also mock punches the gut of a business partner: Tom Dowd. The two men run their own protein-enhanced nutrition brand.
View this post on Instagram
Related: Let’s all take a moment to watch Chris Meloni do squats and crunches with no clothes
Among those to praise Wahlberg’s body was kickboxer Rico Verhoeven (“Damn brother great shape🔥”), and actor Mario Lopez (“Killin it my man!”).
Wahlberg found fame in the late 80s as the younger brother of New Kids On The Block’s Donnie Wahlberg. He enjoyed his own stint of music success and made waves as a model. Marky Mark, as he was known back then, starred in an iconic campaign for Calvin Klein, showing off his abs.
In 1992, Calvin Klein launched its iconic men’s underwear advertising campaign featuring Mark Wahlberg pic.twitter.com/rtHCNiEJBY
— RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 21, 2021
Wahlberg then found much greater success as an actor. He scored another big hit earlier this year with Uncharted, alongside Tom Holland. Forthcoming projects include Netflix thriller Our Man From Jersey and Apple TV’s The Family Plan.
Related: Mark Wahlberg wants to make it clear he did not give Tom Holland a sex toy
9 Comments
m
Please don’t feature this racist republican qunt
DMos
… Seriously, Queerty? Y’all know he’s a humongous homophobe, right?
(among other things)
Chrisk
It’s funny that the face just doesn’t match the body. Facially I’d say late 50s but the body still looks like his Calvin Klein days.
Plato
HGH is wonderful. Expensive but worth it…
Creamsicle
His chest is a lot smaller than it could be with arms and shoulders like that.
wikidBSTN
His chest looks oddly underdeveloped.
abfab
Not to go all Q on people, but the idea of a republican media conglomerate using us does enter the mind.
Do you ever feel patronized? CHECK
Do you ever feel exploited? CHECK
Do you ever feel distracted from the ”Gay Agenda” by all of this trash, inc Marky Mark? CHECK
Do you ever feel like our GAY train has come off the Gay track by consuming all of this (mostly) garbage? CHECK
Thoughts?
inbama
It’s a shame the face hasn’t held up as well.
NateOcean
My memory was a bit foggy, so I pulled up the Wikipedia article on Mark Wahlberg.
It’s hard to miss the lengthy section on “Legal Issues” which detail Wahlberg’s life-long history of racism and physical violence.