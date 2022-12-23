Mark Wahlberg shows he’s still ridiculously ripped at 51 with topless, gym video

Worried about putting on a few pounds over the holidays? A new video from Mark Wahlberg won’t make you feel any better.

The Hollywood actor, 51, posted a workout video to his Instagram yesterday to demonstrate his ripped physique. The posting’s enjoyed almost half a million likes.

In it, Wahlberg shows off an impressively shredded torso. He also mock punches the gut of a business partner: Tom Dowd. The two men run their own protein-enhanced nutrition brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Among those to praise Wahlberg’s body was kickboxer Rico Verhoeven (“Damn brother great shape🔥”), and actor Mario Lopez (“Killin it my man!”).

Wahlberg found fame in the late 80s as the younger brother of New Kids On The Block’s Donnie Wahlberg. He enjoyed his own stint of music success and made waves as a model. Marky Mark, as he was known back then, starred in an iconic campaign for Calvin Klein, showing off his abs.

In 1992, Calvin Klein launched its iconic men’s underwear advertising campaign featuring Mark Wahlberg pic.twitter.com/rtHCNiEJBY — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 21, 2021



Wahlberg then found much greater success as an actor. He scored another big hit earlier this year with Uncharted, alongside Tom Holland. Forthcoming projects include Netflix thriller Our Man From Jersey and Apple TV’s The Family Plan.

