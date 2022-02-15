dislike button

Mark Zuckerberg made a big announcement to employees and the Internet can’t stop laughing

By

Facebook — err, Meta — has been on a massive rebranding mission as CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempts to steer the ship away from its former namesake, towards yet-unrealized virtual and augmented realities.

Apparently, he’s also rebranding employees themselves.

Employees at the social media giant will now refer to each other as “Metamates,” Zuckerberg announced in an employee town hall on Tuesday.

According to Meta’s vice president of augmented and virtual reality, Andrew Bosworth, the term is a play on the naval-inspired slogan used at Instagram: “ship, shipmates, self.”

Tech reporter Alex Heath was one of the first to share the news:

As one commenter pointed out, “It’s a long long longtime Navy thing – “Ship, shipmate, self. Which makes sense when the failure of the first thing – ship – sends the other two to the bottom of the Atlantic. Very much less so when you can just go work for Google.”

Reaction to the new name probably isn’t what Zuck was hoping for: