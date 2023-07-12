Mark Zuckerberg reveals he’s secretly ripped, and Gay Twitter™ is completely divided

In the ongoing saga of Mark Zuckerberg versus Elon Musk, one plot twist has left Gay Twitter™ at a loss: under his T-shirts and hoodies, Zuckerberg has been hiding a built physique.
The conversation started when Zuckerberg and Musk’s rivalry escalated to the suggestion of a physical fight.
The two tech CEOs have always been competitors, but with the launch of Zuckerberg’s new platform Threads, a direct competitor to Musk’s faltering Twitter, their back-and-forth has reached new heights (including the suggestion of a “literal dick-measuring contest” from Musk).
I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023
Now, rumors of a UFC-style cage fight between the two have been swirling, thanks to a tweet from Musk saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is.” Since then, both parties have shown their commitment to the bit by teaming up with actual superstars of the fighting world. Musk apparently had a private training session with UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, who tweeted a pic of himself and Musk after their workout.
Zuckerberg followed Musk’s lead, posting a picture of himself with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski — and unlike Musk, Zuckerberg is flaunting his shirtless bod.
You can guess where this is going. At the sight of a shirtless torso with a hint of muscle, Gay Twitter™ is always guaranteed to go feral, no matter who said torso belongs to. Zuck is no exception.
But not everyone is on board to get “Zucked” by Zuckerberg (a phrase I already regret writing). Plenty of others criticized thirsting after Zuckerberg, who’s not the only questionable object of Gay Twitter’s attention in recent memory — shoutout to Ron DeSantis.
And of course, some folks pointed out that this whole situation reflects gay guys behavior on the apps. Moral of the story? Raise your standards, people! We can do better!
And this is why torso people do what they do pic.twitter.com/SQW6qmpBsi— steven avocado (@StevenAvocado) July 12, 2023
21 Comments
jax florida
Since they are both “free market” capitalists they should move the challenge to Only Fans.. The winner can be whoever can earn the most. That would also solve that whole measuring thing once and for all.
abfab
A drone should pick Mark up by the collar and dump him into an active Hawaiian lava flow. He plundered more land from the natives than one man ever needs. He’s a greedy son of a bitch and I need to unsee his skanky body and those disgusting knee caps. With or with out clothing, he’s an ugly person.
Covid Hermit
Totally unattractive guy with a god complex. No thank you! (This is also why I don’t use any of his products).
Tombear
It sure is sad when minimum wage working Gay men who probably work at minimum wage jobs put down a billionaire because they are jealous of his money. Just sad.
abfab
Reject.
Bosch
Not just any billionaire. A billionaire with the personality of an android who’s turned people into unwitting products to be sold to the highest bidders. A billionaire who allowed Cambridge Analytica to manipulate the American voter base because money.
Kangol2
Perfectly said, @Bosch!
abfab
@Tombear
And if we were, as you say ”jealous of his money”, we would be envious of his money, not jealous. The word is envious. Now return to your job at Wendy’s.
dbmcvey
Yes, we don’t want to hurt the billionaires’ feelings.
Bosch
Time spent on the body is time not spent on the personality.
still_onthemark
Is that why your paintings are so weird, Hieronymus Bosch?
still_onthemark
That’s “ripped”? If that’s ripped, I’m doing great!
But why does he bother to live in Hawaii if he never goes outside?
smittoons
That is 100% a good example of being ripped. So… congrats?
Louis
Seeing Mark’s body makes me wanna see Edward Snowden’s. Always had a think for Edward and I reckon he’d look even better under those shirts he wears.
As for the hatred towards Mark, as much as I loathe Meta and don’t use their products, I’m also intelligent enough to know that people have free-will and therefore CHOOSE to be the product when it comes to Meta services. Especially since Cambridge Analytica.
abfab
You’re naive and uninformed and NOT intelligent. Knock yourself out with your Snowden fantasy.
Kangol2
If they really let loose Zucks and Melon Husk could reduce each others’ heads to spaghetti sauce. It wouldn’t solve all the problems they’ve created or the address their ruinous actions but it would provide a bit of momentary pleasure and Schadenfreude to the countless people they’ve harmed.
abfab
You can do your own research but I’ll get ya started………
”Zuckerberg’s massive estate has met with criticism and controversy in the past. In 2016, Zuckerberg angered neighbors when he constructed a 6ft stone wall around his property that blocked easy access to Pila’a Beach, in an attempt to decrease highway and road noise.”
abfab
”Then in early 2017, Zuckerberg’s lawyers filed lawsuits against hundreds of local Hawaiians who may own an interest in small pockets within his estate’s boundaries. The “quiet title” suits are used to clarify the often complicated history of land ownership in the state and can often force owners to auction off their lands. In certain cases, defendants are even required to pay the legal fees of the plaintiff – in this case, the world’s fifth richest man.”
abfab
“This is the face of neocolonialism,” said Kapua Sproat, a law professor at the University of Hawaii to the Guardian in 2017. “Even though a forced sale may not physically displace people, it’s the last nail in the coffin of separating us from the land.”
“For us, as native Hawaiians, the land is an ancestor. It’s a grandparent … You just don’t sell your grandmother,” Sproat added.
(these three excerpts, The Guardian) And this is just for starters.
smittoons
He wins the battle of who has a better body. Great. They’re both still awful people and I don’t really think there’s much point is wasting oxygen on things like “Well, Zuckerberg seems to be nice to his family at least…”
We need to stop idolizing the rich and putting greater emphasis on some basic good qualities like say, empathy, generosity, grace, altruism, honesty, curiosity and gratitude.
SDR94103
he has an amazing body.