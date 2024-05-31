It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life.

You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love.

At the end of the day, in my heart, the only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.

Comic Marlon Wayans speaking to People about accepting his trans son, Kai.

