If you would have told us 20 years ago that one of the stars of White Chicks would be a better, more supportive parent to his trans child than a billionaire who was trying to start a colony on Mars…

Well, we would’ve been very confused, that’s for sure! But that’s the world we’re living in today.

Of late, actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has shown himself to be a total ally and true Father Of The Year material, sharing a powerful message on unconditional love for his trans son, Kai.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, has only doubled down on transphobia, even expressly pointing to his own daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson’s transition as a reason for his turn to so-called “anti-woke” ideology. Not to mention his continued support of the Trump campaign, which has made very clear its intention to further strip the LGBTQ+ community of its rights and access to healthcare. Classic bigot behavior!

Thankfully, folks like Wayans aren’t afraid to call out Musk on his BS: “I have a Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff,” the White Chicks star joked on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.

“I don’t like what he’s saying about his trans child—it makes me mad!,” Wayans shared. “You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!”

The actor opened up quite a bit on the podcast, sharing how his own journey to acceptance was tough, but absolutely worth it. Wayans recalled taking it hard when he was “the last to know” about Kai’s transition:

“But as hard as it was [for me,] I think that it’s not important,” he told Sharpe. “It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance. And I’m proud to say it took me a week—but it felt like forever.”

Wayans said he was resistant for just one week. It’s not what he went through in that week he’s proud of, but rather where he came out of it on the other side, finally able to see his son’s authentic personhood. Unfortunately, others like Musk seem unwilling to put in even that week’s worth of work, denying themselves—and their families—love and happiness.

“l’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime,” Wayans continued. “They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

Since then, Wayans has been a tireless advocate for and ally to the LGBTQ+ community, even posting a a shirtless Instagram photo of himself draped in a rainbow flag for Pride Month this year and clapping back at haters: “I hope I lose every follower that is ignorant.”

Elon Musk’s daughter calls out his “incel nonsene”

But Wayans is far from the only one coming for Musk these days. The real-life James Bond supervillain’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, continues to prove she can read her father for filth like no other.

After mega-star Taylor Swift shared her endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket, Musk responded in the weirdest way possible:

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he posted to X.

Ugh, what??? At best you could call that a lame attempt at humor. At worst? It’s creepy, awkward, uncomfortable, and downright appalling.

Leave it to Wilson to offer up the perfect clap-back to her father’s strange take:

“Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense,” she said of “the tweet” on Threads—the social app that is a direct competitor with X. “I don’t really have anything to add to it, it’s just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don’t see how then you’re part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don’t let people talk to you like that. It’s disgusting, it’s belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”

This comes after months of Musk intentionally misgendering and deadnaming Wilson in public and to his millions of followers on X, so it’s safe to say her feelings are more than warranted.

And that right there should tell you everything you need to know about what kind of father Musk is—which is to say, he isn’t at all!

Let’s just hope good, supportive parents like Wayans continue to speak out, because Musk could certainly stand to learn a thing or two from them.

(Though we’d just like to put on record here: At no point do we need to see a photo of him shirtless and wrapped in a Pride flag, thanks.)