Marsha Blackburn has some thoughts about Amy Coney Barrett’s cult and we’re all a little dumber now

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been trending on Twitter for the last 24 hours after The Guardian published a bombshell report about People of Praise, a Christian cult where she once served as a handmaid female leader.

The report accused the group’s leader, Kevin Ranaghan, and his wife of taking part in “sexual displays” in front of children in the early 1990s. It also claimed Ranaghan showered with two of his daughters, who were 10 or 11 at the time, among other deeply disturbing allegations.

Barrett lived with the Ranaghans for two years in the mid 1990s while she attended law school. She graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1997 and married her husband, Jesse, two years later. Jesse also appears to have lived in the Ranaghan household for a time.

There is no indication either of the Barretts participated in the chilling behavior described in the report, but after the story broke, people were rightfully pretty creeped out by the whole thing. Then yesterday evening, Marsha Blackburn entered the chat.

The former HSN-sales-gal-turned-antigay-congresswoman took to Twitter to defend the conservative Supreme Court justice by accusing the “radical left” of attacking her for being Catholic.

“No surprise that the radical left is attacking Justice Amy Coney Barrett for being a devout Catholic,” she tweeted.

People were quick to correct Blackburn and call her out on trying to spin Barrett’s connection to a creepy cult into an attack on her Catholicism…

We would like to add that several government officials, including President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are also devout Catholics, but they’ve managed to avoid getting wrapped up in weird cults that involve performing “sexual displays” in front of children.

People of Praise believes homosexuality is a sin and gay marriage is evil. Members who admit to engaging in any sort of homosexual activity are immediately expelled, and children with same-gender parents are banned from the group’s schools.

The group is not a church, but it does have 501(c)3 status, which means it doesn’t pay taxes on the huge amounts of money it brings in by forcing members to fork over 5% of their annual income to remain in good standing.

So far, Barrett has not commented about her alleged involvement, and the group has declined to confirm her membership.

