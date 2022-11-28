Did Marvel really edit out Namor’s package in ‘Wakanda Forever’? Tenoch Huerta reveals the truth

It shouldn’t be a surprise to say that the multi-billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe relies heavily on CGI to create its heroes, villains, and fantastical worlds. After all, Wakanda—the technologically advanced African country that’s home to Black Panther—is completely fictional. In reality, it’s all filmed on a couple studio lots in Atlanta with a heaping helping of green screen.

But, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the current #1 movie in the country, there’s a specific bit of CGI trickery that’s really been vexing fans of late: What happened to Namor’s *ahem* appendage?

Yes, in addition to creating lush underwater worlds and staging jaw-dropping super-powered battles, it would appear that the visual effects team at Marvel had their hands full editing the bulge right off of Namor. Rude!

As played by Tenoch Huerta, the water-dwelling hero sports an eye-catching pair of emerald short-shorts, which are, in fact, pulled directly from the Namor of the comics. Gay fans have been thirsting over Huerta and his take on “The Sub-Mariner” ever since our first official looks at the movie, noting how he filled out his suit quite nicely.

However, now that Wakanda Forever is in theaters, some disgruntled viewers have pointed out that fact that Namor appears to have been smoothed over, packing noticeably less in those trunks. One tweet, in particular, has gone viral (to the tune of 127.9k likes), with the rallying cry, “GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK.”

As their helpful side-by-side clearly shows, there is a big difference between the (alleged) initial press image on the left and the (presumed screenshot of) actual film footage on the right. Did Marvel get wet feet and decide to tone down this waterlog before Wakanda Forever screened to millions of fans across the world? Or is this another case of The Mandela Effect, where we, the masses, are collectively misremembering something?

Well, the intrepid journalists at Rolling Stone have decided to go right to the source and ask Huerta himself! In a recent conversation, the star touched on everything from the impact of a Latin American superhero to Namor’s future in the MCU, but the interview wrapped up with journalist Brian Hatt bringing up the fact that fans are calling out this specific feat of CGI handiwork, asking, “Are you okay with that?”

“The only thing that I can say is: The original was the photo in the right,” Huerta responded with a laugh. “Without [the bulge]! That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

So, wait, what’s the truth here? Has that beautiful green bulge only ever existed in our imaginations? If Marvel has a visual effects team with the ability to create vivid fictional metropolises out of thin air, then you have to believe there’s someone out there who can convincingly edit a hefty package onto a still image of Namor. Technology these days, right???

Regardless, we’re relieved to hear Huerta has a good sense of humor about it all. And, considering the actor seems keen on donning that green Speedo again in future Marvel movies, we look forward to seeing a lot more of him on the big screen in the future.

Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters everywhere. You can watch a feature on bringing Marvel’s Namor to life and see more of Huerta in action below: