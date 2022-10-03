Marvel’s gay Spider-Man flirts with “frustratingly hot” crimefighter in this steamy preview

Peter Parker has Mary Jane, so it seems fitting that Marvel’s gay Spider-Man should get a shot at romance, too. And whether he’s looking for Mr. Right or, in this case, a “rooftop rendezvous,” it should make his story all the more fun.

In June, Marvel announced its first gay Spidey, set to appear in the Edge of Spider-Verse comic book series. Dubbed “Web-Weaver,” the new hero/fashion designer fights crime in custom couture and honestly? Work.

The comic powerhouse previewed Web-Weaver’s origin story last month with first-look imagery from Edge of Spider-Verse #5, by writer Steve Foxe and artist Kei Zama.

The issue will be released October 5, but Marvel has one more sneak peek to get fans excited.

In the preview, Web-Weaver tries to get his mind off a stressful week by looking for crimes to disrupt — we’ve all been there. Along the way he crosses paths with a hunky fellow crimefighter, Silk, and sparks fly.

Silk is actually a gender-swapped version of Cindy Moon/Silk, who first appeared in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #1.

In this version, however, Web-Weaver calls the male Silk “frustratingly hot,” noting he looks like “rooftop rendezvous material.”

The two flirt over face mask fashion before Silk invites Web-Weaver to “do some patrolling” together. Weaver declines, only to immediately regret his decision.

Take a look:

We’re glad the Spider-Man franchise is finally getting some explicitly queer content. The brand has long attracted a gay audience, and has incorporated subtle touches like adding LGBTQ Pride Flags to its popular video game, Spider-Man Remastered.

That prompted a homophobic modder to painstakingly delete the flags, but the exercise in stupidity didn’t end well for him.

