Marvel’s gay Spider-Man flirts with “frustratingly hot” crimefighter in this steamy preview

Peter Parker has Mary Jane, so it seems fitting that Marvel’s gay Spider-Man should get a shot at romance, too. And whether he’s looking for Mr. Right or, in this case, a “rooftop rendezvous,” it should make his story all the more fun.
In June, Marvel announced its first gay Spidey, set to appear in the Edge of Spider-Verse comic book series. Dubbed “Web-Weaver,” the new hero/fashion designer fights crime in custom couture and honestly? Work.
The comic powerhouse previewed Web-Weaver’s origin story last month with first-look imagery from Edge of Spider-Verse #5, by writer Steve Foxe and artist Kei Zama.
The issue was released on October 5 — you can find a copy through Marvel’s website.
But the company had one more sneak peek to get fans excited, first.
In the preview, Web-Weaver tries to get his mind off a stressful week by looking for crimes to disrupt — we’ve all been there. Along the way he crosses paths with a hunky fellow crimefighter, Silk, and sparks fly.
Silk is actually a gender-swapped version of Cindy Moon/Silk, who first appeared in 2014’s Amazing Spider-Man #1.
In this version, however, Web-Weaver calls the male Silk “frustratingly hot,” noting he looks like “rooftop rendezvous material.”
The two flirt over face mask fashion before Silk invites Web-Weaver to “do some patrolling” together. Weaver declines, only to immediately regret his decision.
Take a look:
We’re glad the Spider-Man franchise is finally getting some explicitly queer content. The brand has long attracted a gay audience, and has incorporated subtle touches like adding LGBTQ Pride Flags to its popular video game, Spider-Man Remastered.
That prompted a homophobic modder to painstakingly delete the flags, but the exercise in stupidity didn’t end well for him.
Images: Marvel
11 Comments
humble charlie
spider-queen! how many cleeshays can you fit into a single comic issue? not enough.
DarkZephyr
I love that femme gay men are getting some representation in a medium like this. The tired attack that feminine gay men are “stereotypes” and “cleeshays” is getting old and stupid.
CatholicXXX
What are you talking about? Fem gays get all the representation.
We need some normal gays in the media.
scotty
spider man, not spider queen. he was never femme.
DarkZephyr
Being femme isn’t a crime.
abfab
He is now. Celebrate it.
jdr11201
That outfit screams “Billy Porter”,
🙂
theaterbloke
I realize that’s supposed to be Spider-Kraven he’s about to fight on the cover, but it does look more like Spider-Lobo.
As far as Web-Weaver’s costume goes, I would imagine the open sleeves flapping around would produce air drag while swinging from building to building and get in the way while fighting. And the ruffle on the collar is one of those things that should probably be dropped because it doesn’t go with the rest of the design, except the open sleeves that need to go for the aforementioned practical concerns.
abfab
Just watched the Alexander McQueen documentary. Extraordinary film! Lots of things flapping around….lots of AIR DRAG! xo
bachy
First of all, why not give a femme superhero a more femme physique? Something slender and svelte like Timothee Chalamet, Jaden Smith, Dylan Sprouse or Troy Sivan? And that costume looks like a disaster somebody voted off Project Runway on the first episode. A femme superhero costume should be so devastatingly chic and alluring it puts cisgender superhero costumes to shame.
Please! The character above is Marvel’s version of Jar-Jar Binks. I cannot believe a gay illustrator had any part of this.
abfab
Makes me think of Green Acres. Mary Grace Canfield, a veteran character actress who played handywoman Ralph Monroe. Was she not the best and can you imagine the queens that worked on THAT show! Ralph? Oh no…..