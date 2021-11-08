Marvin Cortes’ coming out deserves the top spot in our hearts

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Marvin Cortes, 28

Bio: Cortes is a model and entrepreneur, most known for placing second on the 20th cycle of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model. According to OUT, Cortes made history as the first male contestant to place as the runner-up on the show. The Bronx native has worked with many brands, including Guess, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, Coca-Cola, Sears, and Samsung. But like, more importantly, he has an OnlyFans. Who says you can’t be on top?! Coming Out: Last month, Cortes came out in a heartfelt, 11-minute video posted on Instagram.

“Hey guys I want to let you guys know that I’m coming out as openly bisexual,” he said. “I’ve been in love with both men and women and I’ve been proud to be a part of the gay community in my personal life and just want to share it now publicly, online.”

In the video, Cortes, 28, revealed he delayed his coming out largely because of his family, who instilled within him “traditional values” growing up.