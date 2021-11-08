Marvin Cortes’ coming out deserves the top spot in our hearts

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.
Name: Marvin Cortes, 28
Bio: Cortes is a model and entrepreneur, most known for placing second on the 20th cycle of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model. According to OUT, Cortes made history as the first male contestant to place as the runner-up on the show. The Bronx native has worked with many brands, including Guess, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, Coca-Cola, Sears, and Samsung. But like, more importantly, he has an OnlyFans. Who says you can’t be on top?!
Coming Out: Last month, Cortes came out in a heartfelt, 11-minute video posted on Instagram.
“Hey guys I want to let you guys know that I’m coming out as openly bisexual,” he said. “I’ve been in love with both men and women and I’ve been proud to be a part of the gay community in my personal life and just want to share it now publicly, online.”
In the video, Cortes, 28, revealed he delayed his coming out largely because of his family, who instilled within him “traditional values” growing up.
“I just feel like my family, I respect them so much and their values — whether they can come across as ignorant, I still respect them so much and I respect their views.” he said. “And I’ve always felt like it’s not my business to change people’s minds. Especially in my family, they think one way and it’s 100% understandable. And I want them to know that I’ve delayed this as much as possible because I respect them very much.”
Chosen Family: Cortes also offered hope to anyone else struggling with their sexuality.
“I just want you to know that it’s okay to be bisexual or be gay or be straight… I know that it [can be] hard, that it feels like you are alone, like you were born into a world that has specifically targeted you to be less than, and I just want you to know that you are not less than. If anything, you are better.”
Cortes’ coming out paves the way for many others – not just for those who are bisexual, but also for the LGBTQIA+ Hispanic community, who are said to encounter heightened levels of discrimination. His love for family, even in the face of adversary, is admirable. And though it may have taken Cortes a little longer to come out than others, the fact is that he is now living as his authentic self and encouraging others to do so. And for that, he deserves the top spot in our hearts.
And hey – even though Cortes has not commented much on his sexuality since coming out, he seems to be doing just fine, according to his
