You’ve likely heard by now that a gaggle of Donald Trump‘s supporters were left stranded after dark in the middle of the California desert in triple-digit temperatures over the weekend after the buses that were promised to transport them from a MAGA rally back to the parking lot several miles away didn’t show up.

According to reports, thousands of people turned out to hear the 78-year-old, 34-time convicted ex-president give a rambling, hate-filled speech at Calhoun Ranch in the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs on Saturday evening, where temperatures peaked at over 100 degrees earlier in the day.

Attendees were instructed to park their cars five miles away and that busses would transport them to and from the event. But when the rally was over, the buses weren’t there and people had to wait several hours in the dark for rides back to their vehicles.

Look at these morons after Trump’s rally at the Coachella manure farm 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfZJXxmTWe — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 14, 2024

Another video shared to social media showed the truly chaotic scene in real time as it was unfolding.

“There used to be like 20 buses when we were being brought here, but now there’s only like three buses operating,” said Wesley Johnson, who posted a video on X. He later deleted the clip, but not before several others reshared it. “It’s just chaos. Absolute chaos. All of us are stranded here. Everyone is stranded here.”

Johnson later deleted the clip because, he said, “all it did was cause drama,” but he added that he stands by his story of what happened.

I deleted the posts because I was hoping some help would come from it, but all it did was cause drama. Many poor people were stranded last night and it had everything to do with the bus gas stations not having any fuel. The buses had to drive 30 minutes out to find fuel and many… https://t.co/wxejecV6Ba — Wesley Johnson (@WesleyxJohnson) October 13, 2024

One of the people to reshare the clip was Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, who wasn’t the least bit shocked by her crazy uncle’s campaign leaving his supporters to roast in the desert.

“In a shock to absolutely no one, Donald Trump left his supporters stranded after his ‘rally’ because he didn’t bother to pay the bus company,” she wrote. “Yes, he really is that cheap and selfish.”

In a Substack post, Trump ripped into her elderly uncle for not only leaving his supporters stranded in the desert, but for behaving like an insecure teenaged bully.

“During a rally in Coachella, California, at which he left the attendees stranded for hours in the desert, Donald lied about crowd size as he stood behind bullet-proof glass there to protect him but nobody in that crowd. As a protestor was led out, he said she was ‘going back to mommy’ who would knock the hell out of her,” she wrote. “He spoke incomprehensibly about defleeting, deflating, and defeating inflation.”

She also called out her uncle for recently using the word “retarded” to insult his opponent Kamala Harris.

“Use of the R-word outside of clinical settings has always been despicable, an awful slur meant to be harmful and demeaning. According to the Special Olympics, ‘The R-word is a form of hate speech that stands for ‘retard,’ ‘retarded,’ or other offensive words ending in ‘-tard.'”

Trump himself later took to Truth Social to boast about the “100,000 plus” people who attended his Coachella rally. However, a permit issued by the county for the event capped the venue’s capacity at 15,000, which is, checks notes, 85,000 less than what the ex-president claimed.

20 days until the election!

