Mary Trump identifies the stupidest member of her family

Mary Trump says her cousin, Donald Trump Jr. is the stupidest member of the Trump family.

Mary, who is a psychologist, who made headlines last year with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, appeared this week on the Unpresidented podcast.

“Donnie is a deeply unintelligent person. I’ve been asked this, who’s the stupidest one, and it’s him,” she said.

“He has no core. He has no ideology,” before adding that he would, “out-racism anybody, he’ll out-misogyny anybody, he’ll shoot as many innocent animals as possible to get whatever passes for affection in my family.”

Mary Trump, the gay daughter of Donald Trump’s late, older brother Fred Trump Jr., has not been shy of calling out her cousins. Earlier this year she said that none of Donald Trump’s older siblings had the charisma to follow their father into politics or hope to be President. She singled out Eric Trump as a “moron.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed Donald Trump had launched legal action against Mary and the New York Times, after a 2018 article that was put together with Mary’s help and which used some of his private records to investigate his tax history. He’s suing for $100million.

The lawsuit claims “the defendants engaged in an insidious plot” to obtain confidential records that “they exploited for their own benefit and utilized as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works.”

It says the newspaper convinced Mary to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times.” It says this contravenes a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001 when settling a legal battle over the will of Frederick Trump, Donald’s father, and Mary’s grandfather.

In response, Mary Trump told the Daily Beast her uncle was a “fucking loser”.

“I think he is a fucking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”