Mary Trump and others have the best reactions to Donald Trump’s stupid NFT cards

Donald Trump warned people on Wednesday he would be making a “major announcement” on Thursday. After revealing last month that he planned to run for President again in 2024, many speculated what this new announcement might be: One popular rumor was that he might run for speaker of the House.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As it turns out, his “major” announcement took many by surprise. He’s launching a series of “trading card” NFTs, with his face super-imposed on a series of macho, cartoon bodies.



Reaction to this shameless money grab was… well, disbelief. Donald’s niece, Mary Trump, summed up the thoughts of many with a simple, “omfg” [Oh My F*cking God].

omfg — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 15, 2022

After a few moments to compose her thoughts, she followed it up with another tweet: “wtaf” [What The Actual F*ck].

Alternatively: wtaf — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 15, 2022

The NFT “cards” cost $99 and you don’t get to choose which one you purchase. Those who buy them also enter into a sweepstake to win “amazing” prizes, such as dinner with Trump.

President Joe Biden also tweeted, throwing shade at his predecessor. He reminded the world of some of the “major” things he’d done in the last couple of weeks. This included signing the Respect for Marriage Act and bringing Brittney Griner home.

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too… ✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

Right-wing figures also slam Trump’s “major announcement”

Although the widespread mockery from those on the left is to be expected, figures on the right were also rather unimpressed by Trump’s latest move.

Daily Wire Editor Ben Shapiro did his best eye-roll.

Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. pic.twitter.com/T1nsqRwr92 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Trump enabler Steve Bannon appeared exasperated. On his War Room podcast, he didn’t blame Trump directly, instead suggesting it was the fault of the former President’s current advisors.

“I can’t do this anymore,” said Bannon. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever – what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

Bannon on Trump’s NFT announcement: “I can’t do this anymore” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZC3PuTfM6N — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) December 15, 2022

Far-right podcaster and capital rioter Baked Alaska (aka ​​Anthime Gionet) was also unimpressed. He is awaiting a sentencing hearing in January over his role in the January 6th insurrection. On Thursday afternoon, he tweeted, “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman.”

i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman 😔 — Baked Alaska™️ (@bakedalaska) December 15, 2022

