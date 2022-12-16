Mary Trump and others have the best reactions to Donald Trump’s stupid NFT cards

Donald Trump warned people on Wednesday he would be making a “major announcement” on Thursday. After revealing last month that he planned to run for President again in 2024, many speculated what this new announcement might be: One popular rumor was that he might run for speaker of the House.
“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
As it turns out, his “major” announcement took many by surprise. He’s launching a series of “trading card” NFTs, with his face super-imposed on a series of macho, cartoon bodies.
Beyond fucking parody. 😂pic.twitter.com/QQd3usUKbt
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 15, 2022
Reaction to this shameless money grab was… well, disbelief. Donald’s niece, Mary Trump, summed up the thoughts of many with a simple, “omfg” [Oh My F*cking God].
omfg
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 15, 2022
After a few moments to compose her thoughts, she followed it up with another tweet: “wtaf” [What The Actual F*ck].
Alternatively:
wtaf
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 15, 2022
The NFT “cards” cost $99 and you don’t get to choose which one you purchase. Those who buy them also enter into a sweepstake to win “amazing” prizes, such as dinner with Trump.
President Joe Biden also tweeted, throwing shade at his predecessor. He reminded the world of some of the “major” things he’d done in the last couple of weeks. This included signing the Respect for Marriage Act and bringing Brittney Griner home.
I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…
✔️ Inflation’s easing
✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act
✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home
✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago
✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022
Right-wing figures also slam Trump’s “major announcement”
Although the widespread mockery from those on the left is to be expected, figures on the right were also rather unimpressed by Trump’s latest move.
Daily Wire Editor Ben Shapiro did his best eye-roll.
Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. pic.twitter.com/T1nsqRwr92
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022
Former Trump White House Chief Strategist and Trump enabler Steve Bannon appeared exasperated. On his War Room podcast, he didn’t blame Trump directly, instead suggesting it was the fault of the former President’s current advisors.
“I can’t do this anymore,” said Bannon. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever – what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”
Bannon on Trump’s NFT announcement: “I can’t do this anymore” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZC3PuTfM6N
— Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) December 15, 2022
Far-right podcaster and capital rioter Baked Alaska (aka Anthime Gionet) was also unimpressed. He is awaiting a sentencing hearing in January over his role in the January 6th insurrection. On Thursday afternoon, he tweeted, “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman.”
i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman 😔
— Baked Alaska™️ (@bakedalaska) December 15, 2022
Bluedevil
What a twat!
RIGay
Ya Baked Alaska – Yup, you ARE going to prison for an NFT salesman. How’s it feel? Are you all warm and oogie inside? You gonna buy some to get ahead of the rush? Gonna send him more money?
bachy
I continue to find it boggling how people were ever taken in by this conman. Even the least amount of understanding regarding (legitimate) conservative American ideology would reveal him to be a complete sham. Reading a magazine, a newspaper or watching the news on television in the 10 years prior to Trump’s presidential campaign would obviate the fraud. I just don’t get it.
Richpontone
“We Need a Super Hero”.
Instead, we got “A Super Bum”.
As far I as know, you didn’t have to pay an Admission Charge to get saved by Batman, Spiderman or Superman.
The Dotard should have at least mentioned his “Kryptonite”–Financial Bankrptcy!
RoyM
Baked Alaska is going to jail because he’s a violent right-wing extremist. Hopefully he’ll leave prison in a body bag.
Mr. Stadnick
trump has proven once again how pathetic he is.
Cato
My immediate reaction was, “This is a money laundering scheme”. Campaign finance laws limit how he can access and use the millions he’s raised for his next run for office. But if the campaign spends millions purchasing NFTs, which cost next to nothing to create, then those dollars become personal wealth. It’s a grift with a purpose.
MickeyMoose
Considering that these NFTs very suspiciously sold out within hours, someone posted on imgur that this whole scheme is a front for laundering money through the unregulated decentralized NFT market. Also, the images were poorly Photoshopped using stolen art from multiple online businesses deemed too small and insignificant to mount a legal claim against him. Grifters gotta grift.
barryaksarben
Although 99% of all REPUTABLE historians put Trump near if not the bottom of all presidents Bannon says he was one of the greatest. Knowing that he tried a coup and has called for the termination of the constitution? Bannon is as nuts as anyone has ever lived and may he join Baked Alaska in prison
Mack
Trump and the Republicans prove every single day that there are suckers born every minute. And sadly, some of these suckers live from paycheck to paycheck, social security check to social security check and do without to give this con man money.
whereshouldistart
I really hate to say this, but as the video played and he was sounding more and more pathetic, I actually started to feel sorry for him. I mean that in the IF I SAW AN ANIMAL SUFFERING I’D PUT A BULLET IN IT’S BRAIN TO END IT’S SUFFERING kind of way.
I actually spoke to my son and he assured me that he would do whatever it took to keep me from ever falling to a trump-level of desperation because…you know…he loves me.
We also agree that the only reason all 44,000 of those cards sold-out in one day, (according to Forbes,) is because trump bought them all himself.