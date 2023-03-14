Mary Trump just made another cryptic prediction about her crazy uncle

Despite being absolutely toxic for the Republican party, under multiple criminal investigations, and, frankly, a terrible human being, Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner in the Republican 2024 presidential primary.

Of course, it helps that he currently only has one other opponent–Nikki Haley–and that she’s widely disliked by, well, everyone–Republicans, Democrats, and The Popcorn Factory alike. But we digress.

But even if Trump manages to clinch his party’s nomination for a third time next year, polling and history both show he wouldn’t fare so well in the general election against a Democratic rival, especially Joe Biden.

On her most recent podcast, the ex-president’s estranged lesbian niece Mary Trump shared her prediction for what will happen should her crazy uncle lose again in 2024.

“Voter subversion is apparently a new phenomenon and it’s apparently convincing people that the election was stolen from them, that the election results were illegitimate,” she said.

Then she added, cryptically, “I am sure Donald is already telling people that if he loses in 2024, which he will, that it was stolen from them again and he’ll call for another insurrection.”

In a recent interview with The Sydney Herald ahead of her upcoming speaking tour Down Under, Mary spoke more about her crazy uncle and what her family always thought of him, as well as his creepy ability to manipulate people.

“We all thought he was an a**hole,” she said. “We knew him so well, it never occurred to us anybody could possibly be fooled by him.”

“He’s also very good at using other people’s weaknesses against them. He can spot people’s vulnerabilities and either co-opt them or, as we’ve seen time, after time, after time, destroy them. And we can’t discount–I actually hate using this word–but he’s got charisma.”

She also spoke about his real reasons for wanting to run in 2024, and–spoiler alert!–it’s not to “make America great again”.

“I don’t think he ever wanted the job, but he wanted the position,” she said. “Now it’s even more necessary because it makes him a lot of money, which is important to him, and he likes the power.”

“But more than anything else, I think he sees the presidency as the only thing to save him from serious criminal charges and potentially prison–which is probably not a fun way to live.”

Trump is currently the subject of two federal investigations being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith at the DOJ: the first is his alleged mishandling of government records, including classified documents, and the second is his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.