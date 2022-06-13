Mary Trump just made a dire prediction about the growing rift between Donald and Ivanka

Bestselling author Mary Trump has weighed in on the family drama that unfolded between her uncle, Donald Trump, and her cousin, Ivanka, last week.

Speaking to MSNBC over the weekend, Mary said the ex-president essentially “accused” his daughter of “perjury” when he attacked her for her testimony in the January 6 hearing that aired last Thursday evening.

In case you need a recap: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol played a snippet of Ivanka’s testimony in which she said under oath that she “accepted” former Attorney General Bill Barr’s determination that the 2020 presidential election wasn’t rigged, despite her dad’s claims to the contrary. Related: Turns out Jared and Ivanka are even worse than we thought, if that’s even possible “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka said when she spoke virtually to the committee for nearly eight hours back in April. The ex-president responded to the clip by going on Truth Social and scolding his daughter for being a very bad girl. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” he wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Rep. Liz Cheney plays part of Ivanka Trump's testimony in Jan. 6 public hearing. In the clip, Trump claims she accepted that the Justice Dept. and AG Barr had not found voter fraud sufficient to affect the 2020 election. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/vJ8cbyfbLl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2022

When asked about this over the weekend, Mary said the father/daughter behavior was “exactly what I expected from both of them.”

“I think Ivanka walked a very fine line,” she explained. “She did not say anything necessarily incendiary but, as we thought would happen, she decided she needed to come down on the side of what the facts support.”