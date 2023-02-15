Mary Trump makes her views on Nikki Haley very, very clear

Mary Trump’s dislike for her uncle, Donald Trump, is well known. However, the gay therapist and podcaster has plenty to say about other Republican figures. Last night she blasted Nikki Hayley after the former US ambassador to the UN officially launched her 2024 Presidential bid.

Mary did not mince her words.

“First of all, fuck you Nimrata Haley. Second, you are a racist, anti-American sell-out. Third, my friend @DeeTwoCents has more integrity, intelligence, passion, and decency in one fingernail than you have in your entire being. Finally, @NikkiHaley, you will never be president.”

First of all, fuck you Nimrata Haley. Second, you are a racist, anti-American sell-out. Third, my friend @DeeTwoCents has more integrity, intelligence, passion, and decency in one fingernail than you have in your entire being. Finally, @NikkiHaley, you will never be president. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 15, 2023

Nikki Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in South Carolina to immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikh parents.

In her official Presidential launch video yesterday, Haley included clips of anti-racism advocates, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and podcaster Danielle Moodie. Haley appeared to single them out for criticism, saying, “Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Moodie responded on Twitter, saying, “I’m proud to be #WokeAF all day every fucking day to push back against handmaidens like Haley.”

I’m proud to be #WokeAF all day every fucking day to push back against handmaidens like Haley. https://t.co/v6XTCq7zk9 — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) February 14, 2023

Haley’s video has prompted a lot of attention for other statements she makes. Toward the end, Haley says, “I don’t put up with bullies.”

Given her years of service to former President Trump, this claim surprised many.

nikki haley: “I don’t put up with bullies”

also nikki haley: pic.twitter.com/MTUATa0tI3 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 14, 2023

Donald Trump himself has been scathing of Haley’s White House ambitions. On Truth Social, he has highlighted the fact she previously vowed never to run for President if Trump was standing. Haley now says lots of things have changed, prompting her to rethink.

Make American Great Again, Inc, a super-PAC connected to Trump, slammed Haley’s announcement yesterday.

“Nikki Haley is just another career politician,” said Taylor Budowich, head of MAGA Inc.

“She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump (administration). She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards. Now, she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.”

Ex-national security adviser John Bolton was also skeptical.

“I think Nikki’s really running for vice president, that’s my sense,” Bolton said in an interview on NBC on Monday. “I think she has a problem because she first said she wouldn’t run if President Trump ran.”

Bolton has not ruled out running himself.

Haley received measured praise from Senator Lindsey Graham, who said on Twitter, “Nikki Haley has led an incredible life with many successes and accomplishments. She has performed at the highest level in every elected and appointed position she has held. She was a terrific governor of South Carolina … I’m confident she will acquit herself well as a candidate for president.”

Online, many welcomed Mary Trump’s unequivocal viewpoint. Her tweet has had over 36,000 likes.

Oh how I love thee Mary Trump ! ❤️❤️ — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) February 15, 2023

That last sentence is the one that warms my cold heart the most. Never ever gonna get it. — Fwaaa (@fwaaa1) February 15, 2023

I think you really need to stop holding back and say what you feel… lmao… also, I concur! 👍 — M.A Hatridge 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@Hogatexan) February 15, 2023