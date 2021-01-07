Mary Trump: The next two weeks among “most dangerous” in US history

Mary Trump has condemned her uncle, Donald Trump, for his role in stoking the rioting and lawless storming of the Capitol yesterday.

Interviewed by Katie Couric after yesterday’s event unfolded in Washington DC, Mary, a psychologist, did not hold back.

Asked for an opinion on what is going through the President’s head right now, and why he continues to cling to the narrative of the election being rigged, Mary replied: “The idea of losing is anathema to him.

“As far as my grandfather was concerned the worst thing you could be was a loser. And whenever Donald talks about how great he is he’s talking to his audience of one: my grandfather.

“His father looms very large for Donald, and everything he does is out of fear, so throughout the course of his life he’s actually never won anything legitimately including the last election. But he’s always been able to buy cheat or steal his way to the win because it doesn’t matter how you win: it just matters that you win.

“He can’t do that this time around … he’s been cheating to steal this election since the summer by claiming that … it was rigged, by telling people not to trust the Post Office or mail … he’s still lost, which is one of the reasons he’s freaking out.

“He also knows what’s facing him once he loses the power and the protection of the Oval Office.”

She goes on to say several lawsuits await her uncle, which could include criminal charges and financial penalties, with banks chasing up huge debts.

She also says her uncle should not have been empowered to continually question the result of the election and should have been sidelined as soon as he lost in November. Instead, numerous Republicans have echoed the President’s disproven claims about election fraud.

She then went on to question the apparent lack of security that allowed the mob into the Capitol building – something she had raised on Twitter earlier.

Why are these fucking traitors not being held at gunpoint, handcuffed, and arrested? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 6, 2021

“I don’t know for a fact, I don’t want to seem conspiratorial, but where was the police presence?” she asks Couric.

“We knew this was going to happen. We knew that his followers were going to descend upon DC. Hotels closed to avoid any conflict and yet a bunch of thugs a bunch of insurrectionists were essentially escorted into the capitol building to put our congresspeople at risk. It’s insane. How did this happen?”

Couric asks Mary how she sees her uncle, “getting out of this? How do you see him saving face? How do you see him accepting the fact that he will no longer inhabit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?”

“He’s never going to accept it,” Mary responds. “We saw that today. He was called upon to calm things down to diffuse the situation and instead he continued lying.

“He continued making outrageous claims that are an assault on our democracy and because of him for the first time in our entire history, including during the civil war, there was not a peaceful transfer of power in the United States. One woman was killed. Several other people were injured and it’s all because when he had the opportunity to have things toned down he stoked the resentments of these people who felt perfectly comfortable smashing their way into our capital and desecrating it in the name of Donald John Trump.”

At the time of writing, four people are now confirmed dead following yesterday’s violence: The woman who was shot and three others from “medical emergencies,” according to the police.

Mary adds Vice President Mike Pence is now “absolutely” dead to the President after he refused to back him in not endorsing the electoral college ballot.

Finally, asked how she thinks her uncle was feeling, Mary said, “Donald is feeling, on the one hand, emboldened because they got away with it. I mean there were 13 arrests. I think a lot more people than that were wreaking havoc.

“On the other hand, he’s locked out of Twitter. I think that’s the same is true [for] Facebook. He’s probably more desperate than he’s ever been in his life, and I’m sorry to say this but short of Congress stepping in, impeaching and removing him, the next two weeks are going to be among the most dangerous in our country’s history and after today that’s actually really saying something.”

Last summer, Mary Trump published a family memoir entitled Too Much and Never Enough, recounting her family’s history of abuse and dysfunction. Donald Trump sued and failed to block the book’s release. It went on to sell over a million copies in its first week of publication.

In the tome, Mary details the homophobia within the family that forced her to stay in the closet and eventually distance herself from her relatives.