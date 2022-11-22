Mary Trump has perfect response to uncle Donald being allowed back on Twitter

Mary Trump saw one of her tweets go viral in the last couple of days. Although not explicit in its meaning, it came just hours after her uncle, Donald Trump, was allowed back on Twitter.

Mary tweeted, “And yet still a f*cking loser.”

And yet still a fucking loser. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 20, 2022

Most of those responding took the tweet to be about her uncle.

Twitter suspended Donald Trump indefinitely following the January 6 insurrection. At the time, Twitter said Trump’s tweets risked “further incitement of violence.”

After his recent acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk said he wanted to look at reinstating some accounts previously banned.

Last Friday, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if he should reinstate Trump. Over 15million people voted, with 51.8% voting in favor of bringing Trump back.

Trump was duly reinstated on Saturday. However, he has yet to use his reactivated account.

Since being chucked off the platform, Donald Trump has launched his own Truth Social platform (basically a Twitter rip-off). Trump posted to Truth Social while the poll was running, encouraging people to vote. However, he stressed that Truth Social was his priority.

“Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” he said.

There has been speculation that investors in Truth Social might sue him if he switches back to using Twitter.

Other accounts reinstated include Kathy Griffin (recently suspended after she impersonated Musk) the conservative satire site, Babylon Bee, and Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson.

OK I think pretty much everyone is now back on twitter that had permanent bans except Alex Jones, Mike Lindell and Roger Stone. Until tomorrow. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 22, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene gets her personal Twitter account back

In the last 24 hours, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Georgia Rep. Greene had her personal account banned by Twitter last year for spreading Covid misinformation. She retained her official congressional account but has long complained about not having her personal account.

Greene immediately celebrated getting her personal account back, promising her “unfiltered” thoughts.

I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying “covid misinformation.” My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered 😉 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2022

She began by posting a lengthy video of herself on the subject of free speech, and a tweet saying that, “We are being beaten in the Information Wars. Alex Jones was right.”

We are being beaten in the Information War. Alex Jones was right. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022

Mary Trump v. Donald Trump

Mary Trump, who is a psychologist and podcaster, made headlines in 2020 with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. She has been a consistent critic of her uncle.

In 2020, Mary sued Donald and other family members, alleging they had defrauded her out of millions of dollars of potential inheritance from her father, Fred C. Trump, Jr., who died in 1981.

Mary says she had been due to inherit minority interests, via her father, from her grandfather, Fred Trump, Snr.

Her grandfather lived with dementia for several years toward the end of his life. His business affairs were re-arranged by Donald Trump and others during the 1980s and 90s. Mary Trump alleges they pressured her to give up her minority interests. She eventually signing a 2001 settlement agreement not to take further action.

She launched new legal action after she says she discovered in 2018 that her uncle and others had undervalued the extent of her minority interests. However, her lawsuit was dismissed last week. The judge said her 2001 settlement precluded her from bringing new legal action.

Her lawyers have indicated they plan to appeal.