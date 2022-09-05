Mary Trump predicts uncle Donald Trump’s next move as his downfall accelerates

Mary Trump, the psychologist, podcaster and niece of former President Donald Trump, has said her uncle will likely call for violence as the walls close in on him.
Mary was speaking Saturday morning on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show. She has long been a fierce critic of her uncle, documenting family secrets in her book about him, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida was raided by the FBI in early August. The agency was searching for classified documents Trump allegedly took with him from office when he departed the White House. Besides this, a grand jury in Georgia is investigating his claims of election fraud, and his business and tax affairs are still under investigation in New York.
“The window of opportunity for Donald to squirm out of this is closing because of the seriousness of the potential charges that are coming his way,” Mary Trump said.
“And what have we seen in the past? He goes to violence. When he said that President Biden was calling for political violence, he was, as usual, projecting. That was what Donald’s going to be calling for as he gets more and more cornered.”
Donald Trump blasts Bill Barr
Since the FBI raid, some leading figures from the Trump administration have spoken out against him. An increasing number of Republican lawmakers also appear to want to distance themselves from him.
Donald has used his Truth Social platform to lash out at some of them, including former attorney Bill Barr.
Barr said last week the raid was justified. He said the DOJ probably had “pretty good evidence” to warrant the search. Donald Trump subsequently blasted Barr.
“Bill Barr had ‘no guts,’ and got ‘no glory.’ He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats,” he said on Truth Social.
Mary Trump referenced Barr during her talk with MSNBC.
“On the one hand, Bill Barr was his staunchest defender at one point; acting like his private attorney,” she said. “But, on the other hand, because of the egregiousness of Donald’s behavior, even people like Bill Barr can’t stand with him anymore.”
Donald Trump’s Wilkes-Barre rally
Mary’s comments came before Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. It was his first rally appearance since the FBI raid.
The speech supposedly took place to drum up support for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Mehmet Oz and Douglas Mastriano. However, they played second-fiddle to Trump, who rambled on for two hours to a crowd of ardent supporters.
During his address, Trump blasted President Joe Biden as an “Enemy of the state”. He called the Department of Justice “vicious monsters” who executed a “shameful raid and break-in of my home in Mar-a-Lago.” Trump also called the search “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history.”
He went on to make baseless claims about Oz’s rival, Democrat John Fetterman.
“Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, and ultra lethal fentanyl. And by the way, he takes them himself,” Trump said.
This prompted a response on Twitter from Fetterman’s director of communications, Joe Cavello.
“More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it’s the same shit from these two desperate and sad dudes.”
In another section of his speech, Donald Trump said Facebook’s CEO, “weirdo” Mark Zuckenberg, visited him in the White House “last week” and “kissed my ass”.
Trump says Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House last week and kissed his ass pic.twitter.com/QT7zBHjedy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2022
COME ON MR. HUDSON, WHY THE HELL ARE YOU GIVING CREEDENCE TO RIGHT WING TALKING POINTS WITH NO BASIS IN REALITY? THE FBI EXECUTED A LEGAL SEARCH WARRANT, DOING NOTHING THAT WAS CONTRARY TO PROCEEDURES. Police used to RAID gay bars, the actions of January 6th constituted a RAID. The FBI was engaged in legal activity which would have remained moderately discreet, had Trump and his people not decided to freak out and begin a random volley of lies about it.