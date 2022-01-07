Mary Trump is pretty sure Donald Trump is scared sh*tless about the January 6 committee

One year after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Mary Trump says she’s pretty sure her uncle, Donald J. Trump, is freaking out about the House committee investigating the terrorist attack he incited.

While speaking to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell last night, Mary was asked about Liz Cheney announcing that the committee was “looking at” whether the ex-president’s “action or inaction constituted a crime.”

“I don’t want to overstate this, because we’ve seen Donald get away with so much, but even he, at this point, must be feeling the walls close in,” Mary, who, so far, has never been wrong in her predictions about her uncle, said. “If he has any sense, he would feel that way.”

She added that she feels the committee is doing “an extraordinary job of putting the pieces together.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind, if they are discussing making such a referral [to prosecutors at the Department of Justice], they have everything nailed down.”

During the interview, Mary also talked about her uncle’s statement addressing the anniversary of the deadly attack, when he said, “The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations.”

“Almost everything Donald says recently is some form of projection or another, which suggests there is some level of knowledge about his own guilt here,” Mary noted, adding that his last minute decision to cancel a press conference at Mar-a-Lago that had been planned for Thursday was also “significant.”

“It sort of reminds me of the circumstances that led to his video last year that clearly he did not want to make,” she explained. “Somebody managed to convinced him that he had serious legal liability and he did not have a choice, which is why, in part, I’m guessing he canceled today.”

#DonaldTrump’s message to the terrorists in the Capitol: “You have to go home now. We love you, you’re very special.” pic.twitter.com/ymYI8AyJ6b — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) January 6, 2021

In a separate appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show”, Mary said she thought her uncle didn’t intervene to stop the violence sooner because he was “getting off on it.”

“We know his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence. Obviously he didn’t do that. Any of this surprise you?” Obeidallah asked.

“No, and what’s sort of eerie is that I thought we already knew that,” she replied. “Like, I had a picture in my head because it makes perfect sense. Of course, that’s what he was doing! He was getting off on it. And there was no way he was going to stop anything because he was enjoying it too much, and he probably wanted it to get worse.”

Mary added that she’s fairly certain Trump had absolutely “no interest” in telling the MAGA militia to stand down, which is why it took him more than an hour after the violence broke out to do so.

“They realized that they needed Donald to tell them to stand down, which he had no interest in doing because he probably thought, one, that it was fun to watch all these people being murderous on his behalf. But two, that it would be the best way for him to stay in power.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.