Mary Trump and Mark Robinson

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has reacted to the explosive allegations concerning North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.

Robinson is running to be Governor of his state this November. He is a fervent supporter of Donald Trump and the two men have both endorsed each other. Robinson has previously made headlines for his MAGA views and repeated attacks on LGBTQ+ people.

Mary Trump reacted to the scandal engulfing Robinson by resharing a 2023 tweet by her cousin, Donald Trump Jr. It touts Robinson’s endorsement of Donald Trump for President.

Jr calls it a “BIG” endorsement.

Mary Trump reshared it saying, “I did not know that ‘big’ and ‘disastrous’ were synonyms.”

I did not know that "big" and "disastrous" were synonyms. pic.twitter.com/n3tQDVROi5 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 19, 2024

The investigation into Mark Robinson

CNN yesterday ran a detailed report about comments it alleges Robinson made on an adult entertainment forum called Nude Africa. The comments appeared around 2010-2012.

The comments were all made by a user named “minisoldr”. It says Robinson has used the name on multiple other platforms (such as Disqus) and forums, and he also shared an email address with the user.

Among the comments, “minisoldr” referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and a “perv”. He fondly detailed how he was once able to spy on women showering in a female locker room when he was a 14-year-old boy, and expressed a liking for porn featuring trans women. He also detailed graphic and lewd sexual encounters that we are unable to reprint here.

Elsewhere, he made disparaging remarks about Martin Luther King and expressed an ambivalent attitude toward slavery.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it [slavery] back. I would certainly buy a few,” he said.

Robinson denies making the comments

Robinson has denied he made the comments.

“This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me,” Robinson told CNN when approached for comment. When presented with further evidence pointing towards him, Robinson said, “I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

Half an hour before CNN published its story, Robinson posted a video to his social media denouncing it.

“Let me assure you, the things you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson,” he said. “You know my words. You know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before.”

“We are staying in this race. We are in it to win it,” he added, claiming he was the victim of a “high-tech lynching.”

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

Within minutes of the CCN story appearing, the Kamala Harris campaign issued a brutal video highlighting Robinson’s close relationship with Donald Trump.

Others to condemn Robinson were descendants of the late Martin Luther King.

My statement on alleged comments made by Mark Robinson: pic.twitter.com/CbnTcw4i6L — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) September 19, 2024

Robinson appears to have the support of the North Carolina Republican Party.

The state party issued a statement on X last night saying, “Mark Robinson has categorically denied the allegations made by CNN but that won’t stop the Left from trying to demonize him via personal attacks. The Left needs this election to be a personality contest, not a policy contest because if voters are focused on policy, Republicans win on Election Day.”

Neither Donald Trump nor his Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance, have issued a statement regarding CNN’a report on Robinson.

Q: Senator Vance, do you have any reaction to the Mark Robinson news?



Vance: *rushes into other room* pic.twitter.com/EaBMaLy4yu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 19, 2024