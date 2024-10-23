Mary Trump and Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yesterday, a judge in New York ordered Rudy Giuliani to hand over most of his most valuable assets to pay the debt he owes two Georgia election workers.

Giuliani is around $148 million in debt after he lost a defamation case brought against him by Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Giuliani falsely claimed they had helped rig the election in the state. Not only was this untrue but the women concerned say it led to them receiving death threats.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

In December, following the ruling, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy. His legal team has repeatedly tried to delay Giuliani having to pay Freeman and Moss any of the money.

Yesterday, Judge Lewis Liman ruled Giuliani must hand over the keys to his three-bedroom Upper East Side penthouse in seven days. He has unsuccessfully attempted to sell the property in recent months. Freeman and Moss will now be able to sell it themselves.

Besides the property, Giuliani must also hand over several expensive watches, a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, and a 1980 Mercedes once owned by Hollywood icon Lauren Bacall, among other luxury items.

Giuliani has argued that his property in Florida is his homestead, so he’s been allowed to keep that – for now.

Giuliani still owed $2 million from Trump

Freeman and Moss will also get the $2 million Giuliani is still owed in legal fees from Donald Trump. Giuliani argued that he shouldn’t have to forfeit that money until after the election. The judge disagreed.

“In the absence of a turnover order to a receiver, Plaintiffs would bear the unacceptable risk of delay and Defendant’s insolvency,” Judge Liman wrote.

“The Court finds no good cause to impose additional limits on the time or manner of the liquidation or prosecution of any other item or interest on the list.”

Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, was among those to comment on Giuliani’s latest court defeat.

“While it’s gratifying that Giuliani is going to lose everything material thing he has, especially since so much of what he has acquired is the result of grift, it’s also, hopefully, finally going to be the end of his long con, and his long-undeserved reputation, said Mary Trump on her substack email to subscribers.

She went on to detail why she believes Giuliani’s reputation as “America’s Mayor” is baseless hyperbole.

“Giuliani richly deserves everything that’s happening to him right now. But hopefully, he will be the first of many dominoes to fall … Donald, Giuliani, and other Republican operatives have been on the attack against American poll workers since Donald started perpetuating the big lie back in the fall of 2020.”

“You are no longer of use to Donald”

Mary Trump goes on to praise election workers and the dedication they bring to their jobs. Despite this, Donald Trump’s attacks on their integrity have made many reconsider.

“Many election workers have resigned over the last few years,” says Mary. “It’s getting harder and harder to find poll workers to volunteer because they’ve seen the threats election workers face with increasing regularity.”

She reiterates that she wants to see others face justice.

“It cannot end with Giuliani. We have to hope that anybody who had the abysmal judgment to hitch themselves to Donald Trump faces the same fate as the man who has done Donald’s bidding.

“Giuliani is probably hoping that Donald, his former partner in crime, will save his *aa. But, Rudy, I have some bad news for you. First of all, you are no longer of use to Donald. Secondly, remember Roy Cohn, the man who, after my grandfather, helped make Donald who he was. When Roy Cohn was dying from AIDS, Donald essentially told him to f*ck off and die. And that’s exactly what Cohn did.”

Donald Trump’s relationship with Cohn, a closeted gay lawyer, is currently on theater screens in the movie, The Apprentice.

Daughter laments dad’s downfall

Mary Trump is not the only person to observe Giuliani’s slow but predictable downfall. Last month, in an article for Vanity Fair, Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, wrote movingly about why she will be voting for Kamala Harris this November.

“Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful, both on a personal level and because his demise feels linked to a dark force that threatens to once again consume America,” Caroline wrote. “Not to disregard individual accountability in the slightest, but it would be naive for us to ignore the fact that many of those closest to Trump have descended into catastrophic downward spirals.”

Giuliani has been disbarred in both New York and Washington DC. Besides the defamation case, he faces criminal charges in Georgia, alongside Trump and others, for attempting to subvert the 2020 election result.

Although owed $148 million, Freeman and Moss are unlikely to see anything like that amount. When declaring bankruptcy, Giuliani declared only $10.6 million in assets. However, their lawyers say they’re happy to see a portion of the award beginning to filter through to their clients.

“We are proud that our clients will finally begin to receive some of the compensation to which they are entitled for Giuliani’s actions,” said Aaron Nathan, a lawyer for Freeman and Moss. “This outcome should send a powerful message that there is a price to pay for those who choose to intentionally spread disinformation.”

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.