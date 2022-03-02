Mary Trump savages Lauren Boebert over her State of the Union outburst

President Biden gave his first State of the Union address last night. Although much of the coverage focussed on his comments about the situation in Ukraine and an update on the country’s Covid response, someone else managed to hog attention.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert twice heckled the President. Alongside Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she tried to start a chant of ‘Build the wall!’ – which was roundly ignored by everyone else.

Boebert and Greene chanting build the wall pic.twitter.com/6KeXFSCnP5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2022

Then, when Biden talked about the cancer risk posed to military personnel by toxic fumes from burn pits, Boebert again yelled out.

After Biden said, “A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin, I know —” Boebert yelled, “You put them in, 13 of them!”

Boebert was referencing the 13 US military personnel who died during the evacuation of Kabul.

Biden went on to finish his sentence, which was a reference to his own son.

“One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden.”

Boebert’s outburst prompted gasps from lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum, audible ‘whoah’s from some Democrats and some booing.

Boebert also tried to make a political point in her choice of outfit. She wore a black shawl with the words, ‘Drill baby, drill’ emblazoned on it. Boebert, whose husband has made hundreds of thousands of dollars as a consultant for energy firms, is pushing for allowing more drilling for energy resources in her home state of Colorado.

After Biden’s speech, Boebert was unrepentant about her outburst.

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Most people were left unimpressed.

Mary L. Trump, the gay niece of former President Donald Trump, summed up the feelings of many, saying: “Imagine being so bereft of humanity that you would heckle a president as he talked about his dead son? The GOP is entirely responsible for this disgrace.”

Imagine being so bereft of humanity that you would heckle a president as he talked about his dead son? The GOP is entirely responsible for this disgrace. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 2, 2022

Many others echoed that criticism.

Lauren, we’re the same age, and when I was carrying flag-draped coffins in Arlington, you were talking a big game about patriotism while being perfectly fine with kids our age being sent over to die in a needless war you cheered on from your couch. Don’t exploit their sacrifice. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 2, 2022

Lauren Boebert is absolute trash. The man was talking about the death of his son and so many of my brothers and sisters to burn pits and that horrid little bag of crap yelled out about 13 lost in combat. We’ve lost thousands and she never gave a god damn about them. https://t.co/I1LZAm89Cc — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 2, 2022

So where was your outrage for all the soldiers lost during the Trump administration or the administrations for the last 20 years ? — Youngatheart (@sassylass22) March 2, 2022

It wasn’t the time. It wasn’t the place. It was inappropriate, disrespectful and embarrassing. This was not a football game where you yell out your thoughts. Like him or no, he’s the president. Even if you don’t respect the man, respect the office. For humanity, do better. — Anne Marie (@amgoslak) March 2, 2022

Lauren Boebert is a desecration of the United States Congress A fundamentally terrible human being Her profound stupidity, utter cruelty, shocking ignorance and bottomless hatred were on full display tonight https://t.co/4bwoOaTdjv — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 2, 2022

Omfg. It’s like they’re at a high school homecoming football game against their town rival (which is probably the last time they’ve been at school 😬…will google and apologize if necessary) — Emily Krebs (@EmilyKrebs6) March 2, 2022

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene should be expelled immediately for their absolutely disgusting attack tonight. They both should never be allowed to run for office ever again. They should have no platform anywhere. And no role in public life in general. They’re horrible. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 2, 2022