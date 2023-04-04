Mary Trump says everyone’s forgetting this one thing about Uncle Donald’s indictment

A tweet from Mary Trump about the indictment and charges facing her uncle, Donald Trump, has gone viral.

Mary says people are forgetting that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg wouldn’t be bringing charges against the former President unless he was sure of conviction. He would only be doing so if he had overwhelming evidence to back it up.

“I think people are forgetting one simple fact about the indictments against Donald: The evidence is very strong,” she said on Twitter.

“The idea that D.A. Alvin Bragg would bring a weak case against a man who was not only the leader of the free world but who is a career criminal who’s been walking around in a suit of armor made out of impunity since 1973 is beyond absurd.

“As former federal prosecutor, @AWeissmann_ said on MSNBC, the tape recording of Donald talking to Michael Cohen about the payments to @StormyDaniels, in which he suggested they ‘pay with cash,’ would be compelling to any jury because it shows his intent to hide those payments.

“Donald has also painted himself into a corner when it comes to Michael Cohen’s testimony because the recording corroborates that intent. Plus, there are 34 counts altogether–this is deadly serious.”

Mary ended her tweet with a simple, blunt summation: “Donald is f*cked.”

Trump’s arraignment in New York City

The as-yet-unknown charges against Trump date back to an alleged payment of hush money to Daniels in 2016, before Trump became President. The indictment remains under seal at the time of writing. However, it’s understood Trump faces around 30 counts related to business fraud.

Paying a rumored $130,000 in hush money is not a crime. The payment was made via Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen. However, the Trump organization is alleged to have chalked it down as “legal expenses” in its accounting. Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor in New York.

Donald Trump is now in New York and due to make his first court appearance today. He has consistently blasted the investigation as a political witch hunt.

New York Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over Trump’s arraignment, has said no video cameras will be allowed in court during today’s proceedings. However, photographers will be allowed to take photos from inside the courtroom before the arraignment gets underway.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump has posted messages encouraging his followers to protest against his indictment and slating Alvin Bragg. In one last night, he accused—without any evidence—Bragg of leaking info to the media. He demanded Bragg indict himself.

The guy is ill. pic.twitter.com/adeGcuHpCG — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2023

​​Mary Trump, who is a psychologist and podcaster, made headlines in 2020 with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. She has been a consistent critic of her uncle.