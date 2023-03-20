Mary Trump says her crazy uncle Donald is scared sh*tless ahead of tomorrow’s indictment

So Donald Trump is maybe probably gonna be indicted this week over that $130,000 in alleged hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The grand jury investigating the matter is expected to recommend an indictment to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg later today, which means Trump will likely receive the notice tomorrow. The ex-president has already issued a statement telling his supporters to “protest, take our nation back”, should that happen.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan over the weekend, Mary Trump said people should be prepared for violent outbreaks across the country. Where those riots could take place, however, is unclear.

“It’s something about which we always need to be concerned,” she warned yesterday. “Quite honestly, it’s not in the venues themselves. I’m sure New York and D.C. have this covered.”

“It’s more that Donald continues to engage in this kind of stochastic terrorism that as we’ve seen in the not too distant past, really has devastating consequences. So unfortunately, this is the kind of thing where violence could break out anywhere in the country and it’s very difficult to prepare for that.”

As you likely recall, the last time the ex-president engaged in “stochastic terrorism”, as Mary Trump puts it, it resulted in hundreds of armed insurrections breaching the U.S. Capitol and five deaths. So who knows what area the MAGA militia might target this time.

When asked if her crazy uncle’s recent online behavior indicates he’s feeling defiant, cornered, or desperate, Mary Trump said he was probably feeling all three, and that he’s using the “same play” he always does “because it works.”

“This is a person who does understand on some level that he’s getting closer and closer to some sort of accountability,” she elaborated. “He probably doesn’t believe it entirely because it’s never happened but he knows that if he makes his grievance the grievance of the mob, if he makes rule of law, holding him accountable, a crime against real Americans, then we might be in for some trouble here.”

Trump added that her crazy uncle is pragmatic because he “has millions of people who will do his bidding.”

“It is not an accident that he is already preempting reactions by calling for protests,” she added, ominously. “We saw this happen before. We’re going to see it happen again.”

"Violence could break out anywhere in the country" because Trump "continues to engage in stochastic terrorism that as we've seen, in the not too distant past, really has devastating consequences… and it's very difficult to prepare for that" –@MaryLTrump pic.twitter.com/fcWbv12MjW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 20, 2023

If Trump is indicted, he will have the unique distinction of becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to face criminal prosecution. Just like he’s the first-ever president to be impeached twice, the first-ever president to never receive an approval rating over 50%, and the first-ever president to be banned from Twitter.