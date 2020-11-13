Mary Trump says “terrible diet” and lack of exercise will prevent Donald Trump from running in 2024

Will President Trump run again in 2024?
"No" says his niece, Mary Trump. "He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again."https://t.co/euTPxlqAx3 pic.twitter.com/fuEfrQblyw
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 13, 2020
“He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again, first of all. Secondly, it would mean for four years that he is playing essentially a supporting role, which will be very difficult for him to sustain. And you know, most importantly, in four years he will be the same age Joe Biden is now.
However, Donald is a very unhealthy person. He has a terrible diet. He doesn’t exercise. And he has, you know, psychological disorders that continue to go untreated. So I don’t even imagine that he’ll be able to run in four years. Plus the fact of course he may be looking at serious charges being brought against him.”Mary Trump speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the likelihood of lame duck Donald Trump running for president again in 2024.
4 Comments
Liquid Silver
Plus if the Simpsons predictions come true again, he won’t be around to run again.
Mister P
I kind of think this loss will be so hard on him that his body won’t be able to handle it.
WashDrySpin
He will be dead by 2024
Heywood Jablowme
He thinks he can fix all that by bribing another doctor to say he weighs only 243 pounds (yeah right) and has such great genes that he’ll live to be 200.