Mary Trump says “terrible diet” and lack of exercise will prevent Donald Trump from running in 2024

"No" says his niece, Mary Trump. "He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again."

“He will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again, first of all. Secondly, it would mean for four years that he is playing essentially a supporting role, which will be very difficult for him to sustain. And you know, most importantly, in four years he will be the same age Joe Biden is now.

However, Donald is a very unhealthy person. He has a terrible diet. He doesn’t exercise. And he has, you know, psychological disorders that continue to go untreated. So I don’t even imagine that he’ll be able to run in four years. Plus the fact of course he may be looking at serious charges being brought against him.”Mary Trump speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the likelihood of lame duck Donald Trump running for president again in 2024.