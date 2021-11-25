Mary Trump shares advice on surviving Thanksgiving with folk you don’t get along with

A tweet from Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has gone viral. In it, the best-selling writer and psychologist offers timely advice on how to survive Thanksgiving if you’re planning to spend it with family or other people who hold different political views to you.

“I’m seeing a lot of pieces about getting through the holidays with people who hold different political views from yours,” she said. “Here’s mine: ‘How to Spend the Holidays with Fascists Who Disagree with You: Don’t’

Mary, the gay daughter of Donald Trump’s late, older brother Fred Trump Jr., made headlines last year with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She is a vocal critic of her uncle and not shy of calling out her cousins, also. Earlier this year she said that none of Donald Trump’s older siblings had the charisma to follow their father into politics or hope to become President. She singled out Eric Trump as a “moron.”

In September, it was revealed Donald Trump had launched legal action against Mary and the New York Times, after a 2018 article that was put together with Mary’s help and which used some of his private records to investigate his tax history. He’s suing for $100million.

In response, Mary Trump told the Daily Beast her uncle was a “fucking loser”.

“He is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Clearly, there’s no chance of Mary sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal with Donald or his kids any time soon.

In response to her viral tweet, others agreed with her advice.

If there is someone in your family who dsnt believe others are entitled to human dignity, civil rights, &/or safety on the basis of some aspect of their identity, then you don’t have to spend Thanksgiving w/ them You don’t actually have to spend one moment of your life with them — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) November 24, 2021

My entire family of inlaws are non vaccinated and have gone completely insane. We’ve made it clear we will not be seeing them again until they are vaccinated. Two of them have Covid for the 2nd time at this moment, but are using Ivermectin. Smh. Happy Thanksgiving Mary! 💙 — Sheri Locascio 🐾🌺💉💉💉 (@SheriLoCascio) November 24, 2021

A professional advised me a long time ago to decide whether being around toxic family made my life better or worse, and if worse, to limit contact. Today, I only wish I learned that much earlier in life. — Pam Martella Shaouy (@PamMartella) November 24, 2021

Others said Trump had deepened divisions within the country, making family gatherings difficult.

Since Trump, I’m not sure we can ever have a real family gathering again. Pandemic aside. — SayWha? (@Winchestermom) November 24, 2021

And others chipped in with suggestions of their own.

I have a friend who, since 2016, has had family gatherings with everybody bringing 3 x 5 cards with a subject for conversation that is not political. They shuffle the cards and put them on the table.

If a subject becomes difficult, somebody can grab a new card and a new topic. — B. Maggie Sherrill (@Chateausherrill) November 24, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving!