Mary Trump shares advice on surviving Thanksgiving with folk you don’t get along with

By
Mary Trump
Mary Trump (Photo: Simon & Schuster, Peter Serling)

A tweet from Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has gone viral. In it, the best-selling writer and psychologist offers timely advice on how to survive Thanksgiving if you’re planning to spend it with family or other people who hold different political views to you.

“I’m seeing a lot of pieces about getting through the holidays with people who hold different political views from yours,” she said. “Here’s mine: ‘How to Spend the Holidays with Fascists Who Disagree with You: Don’t’

Mary, the gay daughter of Donald Trump’s late, older brother Fred Trump Jr., made headlines last year with her memoir about President Trump, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She is a vocal critic of her uncle and not shy of calling out her cousins, also. Earlier this year she said that none of Donald Trump’s older siblings had the charisma to follow their father into politics or hope to become President. She singled out Eric Trump as a “moron.”

In September, it was revealed Donald Trump had launched legal action against Mary and the New York Times, after a 2018 article that was put together with Mary’s help and which used some of his private records to investigate his tax history. He’s suing for $100million.

In response, Mary Trump told the Daily Beast her uncle was a “fucking loser”.

“He is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Clearly, there’s no chance of Mary sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal with Donald or his kids any time soon.

In response to her viral tweet, others agreed with her advice.

Others said Trump had deepened divisions within the country, making family gatherings difficult.

And others chipped in with suggestions of their own.

