Mary Trump has some thoughts about the explosive Mar-a-Lago affidavit that was just released

The U.S. Justice Department just released a redacted version of the FBI affidavit used to justify the August 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago and, wow.

The release of the affidavit was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart who said it could be unsealed after the DOJ submitted its proposed redactions. Reinhart, a Trump appointee, also approved the warrant that initially allowed FBI agents to search Trump’s Florida property in the first place.

Agents removed several boxes of highly classified documents, much to the ex-president’s chagrin. Now, thanks to the 36-page affidavit being released, we have a better idea of what those documents were and, um, holy sh*t.

Politico reports:

Records the FBI obtained from Trump’s Florida home in advance of the Aug. 8 search bore indications they contained human source intelligence, intercepts under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and signals intelligence, as well as other tags indicating high sensitivity. Several of those tightly-controlled documents contained Trump’s “handwritten notes,” the partially-redacted affidavit detailing the Justice Department investigation says. In those boxes, agents found 184 unique documents, 25 of which were marked “top secret,” 92 of which were marked “secret,” and 67 of which were marked “confidential”–the lowest level of national security classification. According to the affidavit, NARA officials found some of those “highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified.”

So, not only was Trump illegally hanging onto classified documents, but they weren’t even being kept in separate folders. Our nation’s most top secrets were mixed together with a bunch of other random junk and miscellaneous items in boxes being store in the ex-president’s basement.

Shortly after the affidavit was released, Mary Trump appeared to call for her crazy uncle to finally be indicted, tweeting: “This should be enough, yes?”

This should be enough, yes? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 26, 2022

We would certainly hope so!

Here’s what others are saying…

Happy Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit Day to all who celebrate! — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 26, 2022

“It was a beautiful affidavit, a perfect one. Nobody’s ever seen an affidavit like mine before.” pic.twitter.com/XhNEEFyux1 — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) August 26, 2022

Trump really really really really really really wanted to keep the classified documents for something. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 26, 2022

BREAKING: The released affidavit asserts the DOJ had PROBABLE CAUSE that a criminal violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, or 1519 had taken place. Trump is f*cked. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 26, 2022

MARK THIS DAY Affidavit says this about a former President's residence: "Probable cause exists

to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation will be found at the premises" pic.twitter.com/1ksSdmHUUi — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 26, 2022

For the very first time in 76 years of wasted life, Trump will finally have his ass handed to him. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 26, 2022

This affidavit makes it even clearer Trump should’ve been arrested already. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 26, 2022

Trump after DOJ released the affidavit pic.twitter.com/vkXf0KJu9g — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 26, 2022

I guess it wasn't so great for Trump to have the redacted affidavit released after all. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2022