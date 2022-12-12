Mary Trump warns Republicans to buckle up because her crazy uncle is about to “burn everything down”

Between his seemingly endless string of court losses, multiple investigations, last month’s disappointing midterm election results, and the lackluster response to his big 2024 announcement, things aren’t going particularly well for Donald J. Trump.

In an appearance on MSNBC over the weekend, Mary Trump said her crazy uncle is prepared to “burn everything down” if Republicans dare to turn their backs on him during his time of need.

“Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance,” Mary told Ali Velshi. “When he fears that he is no longer the center of attention. When he fears that he is no longer the one in control.”

A recent op-ed published by the Washington Post certainly seems to suggest that’s what’s happening.

David Byler looked at Google trends to gauge people’s interest in the ex-president and his publicity stunts. Turns out, they don’t really care that much:

Despite Trump’s best efforts, Americans paid much less attention to him in 2022 than they did when he was president. And when Trump scrambled for attention, he was only one story — not the story — of the moment. In terms of Google’s search index, Trump’s announcement was a tad more interesting than the mad rush for Taylor Swift tickets and much less grabby than a big soccer tournament. And his dinner with Ye and Fuentes, so far, seems to be a non-event.

In his op-ed, Byler concludes:

Trump isn’t new or exciting anymore — and he can’t bend media coverage toward himself at will. If he wants to win another term, he will have to do it the old-fashioned way: by touting his record as president, building a coalition and relying on TV just a little less.

Speaking to MSNBC, Mary Trump issued a dire warning to the GOP, saying her “poisonous” uncle is, hands down, “the most dangerous person to the Republican party” right now and is “perfectly comfortable digging up dirt” on anyone.

“We don’t know just what kind of information he has on other people in his party,” she said. “What we do know is he would be willing to use it.”

“Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he is going down.”

And if conservatives think they can just ignore the guy, Mary added, they’ve got another thing coming to them.

“The Republican Party’s strategy of just deciding to turn in a different direction won’t work,” she explained. “One, it won’t work because he won’t let them do it. And two, it shouldn’t work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers this party continues to present to this country.”

Watch.

Later in the hour, Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, added that the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president is likely worried that he could spend his sunset years in prison.

“I think Donald Trump completely recognizes he has existential threats in front of him, Ali,” O’Brien said. “I think there is this myth that has developed around Trump that he escapes everything, that he can’t be touched and he not only has nine lives, but he has 18.”

“The reality is he has never had these intense purposeful investigations on his doorstep in multiple jurisdictions with very serious consequences attended to all of them,” he continued.

“The Manhattan district attorney’s case, that may have other dimensions to it, but even if all we get out of that is this recent fraud conviction against the company and a fine that the company can easily digest, there still are these other titanic prosecutions staring at him.”

“The New York state attorney general could put the Trumps out of business permanently in the state of New York,” O’Brien added. “The Justice Department, should they indict Donald Trump on criminal charges, he could end up in jail. Do I think it will go there? I don’t know. But he is very aware of it.”