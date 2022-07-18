Mary Trump’s latest hot take on her crazy Uncle Donald should have his inner circle very, very worried

Mary Trump is back with another hot take on her crazy uncle Donald and what could be in store for the ketchup flinging ex-president.

During an appearance on The Thom Hartmann Program, Mary was asked what we might expect should Trump be indicted. She said things will get very, very ugly, very, very fast.

“We should expect a full court press by him and everybody in his orbit,” she replied. “To change the subject, muddy the waters, deflect, project, cast blame on everybody from the lowliest of White House aides on up.”

She added that her uncle “will not take it lying down” and will recruit “everybody who continues to be a hanger-on to do his bidding.”

Ah, yes. Sorta like he’s already been doing since, well, forever. Trump’s modus operandi has always been the scorched earth approach. Why should this be any different?

“I think he’s going to turn on everybody,” Mary continued. “I think he’s, as we’ve seen, his circle is getting smaller and smaller by the controversy. So I think there will be very few people left standing.”

The bestselling author added that it would be “shocking and unconscionable” if her uncle were not indicted based on the information that has been revealed during the televised January 6 hearings.

“And we’ll find out more,” she said. But, she added, her uncle “probably doesn’t think that anything is going to happen because nothing ever has.”

“He’s done terrible things for his entire life and not once has he been held accountable so there is no precedent for this.”

In the past, Mary has also predicted Trump would turn on his own children eventually, even his beloved Ivanka.

“Donald isn’t playing the card that she’s his child to protect her,” she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt back in January. “He knows she may, indeed, have potentially damning information.”

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her.”

“Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it’s in his best interest to do so,” Mary said. “If he believes it’ll help play out the clock, if he believes that it will help him avoid accountability, that’s all he cares about.”

Now, some tweets…

They better turn on him before he does. — John Aranda 🔊🧨🧨🔊RESISTER🏴‍☠️🚨 (@JohnAra10972801) July 17, 2022

Was Ivana’s sudden demise a signal that anyone is disposable? Just curious. — Lulu Janisse (@151RedRubies) July 17, 2022

He has always wanted things to be about just him. Soon it will be just him. — Bryce Daniels (@BryceDaniels58) July 17, 2022

Someone on Truth Social tell Donald Trump that Mary Trump is getting a hundred times more attention than he is. LOL #MAGAts 🙂 — Christopher Michael Fredrickson (@ChrisMikeFred1) July 17, 2022

Got to wonder what the kids are thinking with their mother now conveniently dead. — Cynthia Singer (@cynsinaspen) July 16, 2022

Do you think something is very very fishy with sudden accidental death of his kids mom? Like a message being sent? — Callie Keating (@KeatingCallie) July 17, 2022

Can’t wait until he starts eating his young! — SayWhatNow?☮️ (@I_Will_Yeah) July 17, 2022

Mary Trump had Donald pegged before anyone. Family knows. — Jewell (@Jewell70648622) July 17, 2022

You don’t have to be a relative and psychologist to know he will turn on everybody. — Stephen🛰 🌻 (@Perrenod) July 17, 2022

I hope those left stay away from the stairs! — Britton Sanders (@BrittonSanders3) July 16, 2022

Last week, Mary offered chilling psychoanalysis of her uncle on The Daily Beast podcast when she said the steady drip, drip, drip of revelations coming from the January 6 hearings is likely taking a serious toll on his already “deteriorating” mental state.

“He is addicted to being at the center of attention,” she explained. “I’m sure he’s as riveted by these hearings as we are, but incompletely different ways.”

“For him to feel that the focus is shifting away from him or that he’s losing power will make things even worse because he won’t confront that and process it and deal with it. He will bury it and therefore worsen his situation.”

More likely than not, Mary added, her uncle is making the people around him absolutely miserable as the hearings drag on.

“I can only imagine what it’s like to be anywhere near him right now,” she said. “I’m sure the temper, the out-of-control narcissism must be just unspeakably difficult for people around him to deal with.”

“Not that I have any compassion for any of them at this point, but yeah, it’s only gonna get worse from here.”

