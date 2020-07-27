Maskless, racist Karen goes viral after protest meltdown

Will they ever learn?
A Vermont woman has become the latest viral “Karen” after launching into a racist rant at a pro-police rally over the weekend. When confronted by a group of Black Lives Matter counter-protesters at the Montpelier rally, the woman launched into her unhinged tirade.
“Black lives don’t matter at all to me! White lives matter!” the woman screams at the camera. “You’ve had everything, free f*cking everything. Blacks have been coddled for years. Free college, free everything! Your test scores are higher! Everything! Free college!”
Related: WATCH: Karen asks Black delivery driver “Is this a holdup?” in insanely cringey encounter
“Free everything and it’s still not enough and never will be!” the woman continued.
“So you’re saying you’re a white supremacist?” one of the Black Lives Matter protesters asks. “That’s what I’m hearing.”
“Black lives don’t f*cking matter to me,” the woman answers.
The woman–who also didn’t wear a mask to the rally–then storms off without revealing her name.
“Nice to meet you, Karen,” one of the protesters calls after her.
For the record, African-Americans don’t get everything for free. That includes a college education.
Racist woman in Vermont says "Black lives don't matter at all to me, white lives matter" pic.twitter.com/0IKULuRtfq
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 26, 2020
2 Comments
Mister P
Karen has to perpetuate that lie about getting everything for free to keep herself feeling supreme to others.
Kangol2
“Free college”? “Free everything?” What is this dizzy racist Karen talking about? Being Black in American means being born with a TAX applied to everything you do! Nothing is “free.” She’s clearly deluded in her racism but then again, so many are. When she’s identified she’ll probably be apologizing to the ends of the earth.